Introduction to Inflammation definitions Flashcards

Inflammation A coordinated immune response to infection or tissue damage, marked by swelling, heat, altered function, redness, and pain.

SHARP An acronym for the five cardinal signs of inflammation: Swelling, Heat, Altered function, Redness, and Pain.

Acute inflammation A short-term immune response characterized by rapid symptom development and an abundance of neutrophils.

Chronic inflammation A long-term immune response with slow symptom development, involving macrophages, giant cells, and T lymphocytes.

Neutrophils Immune cells that are the first to arrive at the site of infection during acute inflammation.

Macrophages Immune cells involved in chronic inflammation, capable of forming giant cells and granulomas.

Giant cells Formed by the fusion of two macrophages, these cells are involved in chronic inflammation.

T lymphocytes Cells of the adaptive immune system that play a role in chronic inflammation and granuloma formation.

Granuloma A structure formed by immune cells to wall off microbes that cannot be easily destroyed during chronic inflammation.

Innate immunity The body's second line of defense, involving non-specific responses like inflammation.

Rheumatoid arthritis An example of chronic inflammation where the immune system causes long-term joint inflammation.

Mycobacterium tuberculosis The bacterium that causes tuberculosis, often associated with granuloma formation in chronic inflammation.

Phagocytosis The process by which cells, like neutrophils, engulf and digest pathogens and debris.

Adaptive immunity The immune system's ability to recognize and remember specific pathogens for more efficient responses.