Introduction to Inflammation definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Inflammation definitions
  • Inflammation
    A coordinated immune response to infection or tissue damage, marked by swelling, heat, altered function, redness, and pain.
  • SHARP
    An acronym for the five cardinal signs of inflammation: Swelling, Heat, Altered function, Redness, and Pain.
  • Acute inflammation
    A short-term immune response characterized by rapid symptom development and an abundance of neutrophils.
  • Chronic inflammation
    A long-term immune response with slow symptom development, involving macrophages, giant cells, and T lymphocytes.
  • Neutrophils
    Immune cells that are the first to arrive at the site of infection during acute inflammation.
  • Macrophages
    Immune cells involved in chronic inflammation, capable of forming giant cells and granulomas.
  • Giant cells
    Formed by the fusion of two macrophages, these cells are involved in chronic inflammation.
  • T lymphocytes
    Cells of the adaptive immune system that play a role in chronic inflammation and granuloma formation.
  • Granuloma
    A structure formed by immune cells to wall off microbes that cannot be easily destroyed during chronic inflammation.
  • Innate immunity
    The body's second line of defense, involving non-specific responses like inflammation.
  • Rheumatoid arthritis
    An example of chronic inflammation where the immune system causes long-term joint inflammation.
  • Mycobacterium tuberculosis
    The bacterium that causes tuberculosis, often associated with granuloma formation in chronic inflammation.
  • Phagocytosis
    The process by which cells, like neutrophils, engulf and digest pathogens and debris.
  • Adaptive immunity
    The immune system's ability to recognize and remember specific pathogens for more efficient responses.
  • Tissue repair
    The process of healing and restoring tissue function following damage or infection.