Introduction to Inflammation
1
concept
Inflammation
1m
1m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to begin our introduction to inflammation. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that we already briefly defined inflammation as a coordinate set of events that occurs when the body detects an infection or tissue damage. Now, there are five cardinal signs of inflammation that you can remember by using this acronym sharp. And so the five cardinal signs of inflammation are swelling, heat, altered function, redness and pain. And so if you can remember sharp, then you'll be able to remember the five cardinal signs of inflammation, swelling, heat, altered function redness and pain. And so over here, we have a little cartoon just to help you remember this sharp acronym. And so notice here we have Doctor Clutch prep over here and he says, wow, this sword is so sharp and notice he had a little accident here and Doctor Clutch is next now feeling the five cardinal signs of inflammation just by remembering this sharp uh acronym right here. And so uh as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to talk a lot more details about the steps of inflammation and different types of inflammation as well. But for now, this here concludes our brief introduction to inflammation and I'll see you all in our next lesson video to learn more.
2
concept
Types of Inflammatory Response
2m
2m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to briefly introduce two types of inflammatory responses. And so, once again, there are two types of inflammatory responses and they are acute inflammation and chronic inflammation. Now, acute inflammation is characterized by being a short term immune response. And uh the symptoms are going to develop very rapidly and they're going to last only a short period of time, for example, just a few days. And so examples of acute inflammation include inflammation that's due to the common cold flu, headache and joint pain, all associated with inflammation that only lasts a short period of time, just a few days. Now, chronic inflammation, on the other hand, is characterized by a long term immune response. And so the symptoms of chronic inflammation develop very slowly rather than developing rapidly and they last a long period of time, for example, many, many years or perhaps even the entire lifespan of the organism. And so examples of chronic inflammation include inflammation due to heart disease, cancer, Crohn's disease or arthritis. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice, on the left hand side, we're showing you a table that's comparing acute and chronic inflammation. And so notice on the y axis, we have the severity of the inflammation and on the X axis, what we have is time and what you'll notice is the red curve that you see here is corresponding with acute inflammation because notice that it is lasting just a short period of time with the X axis just being a few days. And notice that the purple curve that you see here corresponds with chronic inflammation. And once again, chronic inflammation is characterized by being a long term inflammation that can last years, perhaps even the entire lifespan of the organism. Now, on the right over here, we're showing you our map of the lesson on innate immunity. And uh in this video, we're specifically focusing on the second line of defense and the innate effectors specifically inflammation. And here in this video, we're distinguishing between acute inflammation and chronic inflammation. And as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk even more details about acute inflammation and even more details about chronic inflammation. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to these two types of inflammatory responses, acute inflammation and chronic inflammation. And we'll be able to learn more about them as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.
3
concept
Acute Inflammation
1m
1m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to talk a little bit more about acute inflammation. And so, recall from our previous lesson video, that acute inflammation is characterized by a short term immune response where symptoms develop very, very quickly or very fast and last a short period of time, for example, just a few days. Now, acute inflammation is characterized by an abundance of neutrophils. And so these neutrophils are going to be in the infected and damaged area. And so really the goal of acute inflammation is to quickly recruit immune cells to the location of damage or infection. And once again, neutrophils are going to be uh recruited to the location first. And so these neutrophils are the first to arrive to the site of infection. And so if we take a look at our image down below, on the left hand side of over here, we're focusing in on our map of the lesson, showing the innate effector actions and we've already discussed voc cytosis. So here in this video, we're focusing on acute inflammation. And so here we have a little cartoon that's focusing on acute inflammation and notice that uh we have a person over here that's outdoors and then a bug lands on this person like a mosquito. And uh then notice that this person is saying a bug bit me and the mosquito bit them and notice that acute inflammation is resulting from the bug bite. And so just a few days later, notice that the inflammation is gone. And so, uh notice that acute inflammation only lasts a short period of time again, just a few days. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on acute inflammation and how it uh is characterized by an abundance of neutrophils. And again, we'll be able to apply these concepts as we move forward and then we'll talk a little bit about uh chronic inflammation. So I'll see you all in our next video.
4
Problem
Problem
Which of the following answers is an inflammatory mediator that stimulates vasodilation allowing immune cells to enter the site of infection?
A
Collagen.
B
Serotonin.
C
C3b protein.
D
Histamine.
5
Problem
Problem
Which of the following scenarios would not result in an episode of acute inflammation?
A
An individual having rheumatoid arthritis, an inflammatory disease that degrades the joints over a lifetime.
B
An individual having a painful sensation around a vaccine injection site for a few days after vaccination.
C
An individual having a swollen ankle for a week after falling down a set of stairs.
D
An individual having a painful, red wound for a few days after being scratched by a cat.
6
concept
Chronic Inflammation
3m
3m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to talk some more details about chronic inflammation. And so first, we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that we already described chronic inflammation as a long term immune response where symptoms are going to develop slowly and they are going to last a long period of time. For example, several years now, unlike acute inflammation, which is characterized by an abundance of neutrophils. Chronic inflammation is characterized by an abundance of macrophages, giant cells and T lymphocytes or T cells. Now recall that giant cells are the fusion of two macrophages and T lymphocytes or T cells are cells that are part of adaptive immunity. Now, these macrophages giant cells and T lymphocytes can accumulate to form what is known as a granuloma. And so a granulomas or granulomas are really just concentrated groups of cells that are uh important for retaining or walling off microbes that cannot be easily destroyed. And so if we take a look at our image down below, uh notice on the left hand side, we're showing you our map of the lesson on these innate effector actions. And we're specifically focusing on inflammation and chronic inflammation here. And so, once again, chronic inflammation is characterized by a long term immune response. And so notice in this cartoon on the left over here, we have a person whose knee is uh displaying some inflammation through rheumatoid arthritis. And notice that several years later, a long period of time later, uh this arthritis and inflammation is still occurring. And so this is an example of chronic inflammation long term inflammation that can last a long period of time. Now, uh down below what we're showing you is once again, uh chronic inflammation and the granulomas that can form during chronic inflammation. And so, over here, what we have is the mycobacterium tuberculosis, which is the bacteria that causes tuberculosis. And then uh we have the image of the macrophage B cells and T cells. And what you'll notice is that these granulomas uh are going to consist of a bunch of immune system cells that are gathering to create a structure to wall off and block and uh retain the bacteria so that the bacteria are not capable of spreading. And this really only occurs during severe chronic long term inflammation. And so here's an image of the granuloma in uh the a lymph node. And so uh this here concludes our brief lesson on chronic inflammation uh as well as granulomas. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video
7
Problem
Problem
A scientist is analyzing the cells from a granuloma tissue sample. Which type of immune cell is the scientist least likely to find in this sample?
A
T cells.
B
Macrophages.
C
Neutrophils.
D
Giant cells.
8
Problem
Problem
The disease tuberculosis (TB) is a serious bacterial infection characterized by granulomas typically found in the lungs. What characteristics would a TB granuloma have?
A
A large mass of immune cells surrounding the Mycobacterium tuberculosis thus stopping the spread of bacteria.
B
A region of scar tissue created by Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
C
A region of tissue growth to heal the damage caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
