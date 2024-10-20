Introduction to Inflammation quiz Flashcards

Which statement correctly describes the inflammatory response process?
Inflammation is a coordinated immune response to infection or tissue damage, characterized by five cardinal signs: swelling, heat, altered function, redness, and pain.
Corticosteroids have which effect on wound healing?
Corticosteroids can delay wound healing by suppressing the inflammatory response.
Which of the following is not a function of the inflammatory response? a) Tissue repair b) Pathogen elimination c) Pain relief d) Immune cell recruitment
c) Pain relief
What term describes an inflammation of the glomeruli?
Glomerulonephritis
Which term means inflammation of the middle ear?
Otitis media
What is diapedesis?
Diapedesis is the process by which white blood cells move through the walls of blood vessels to reach the site of tissue damage or infection.
Which of the following statements is not true of inflammation? a) It is a response to infection or tissue damage b) It always results in pain c) It can be acute or chronic d) It involves immune cell recruitment
b) It always results in pain
Which of the following is not a cardinal sign of inflammation? a) Swelling b) Heat c) Altered function d) Nausea
d) Nausea
Which of the following is not a sign of inflammation? a) Redness b) Pain c) Fever d) Swelling
c) Fever
Which of the following is not one of the cardinal signs of inflammation? a) Swelling b) Heat c) Altered function d) Fever
d) Fever
Which is not a cardinal sign of inflammation? a) Redness b) Pain c) Swelling d) Fever
d) Fever
What is an inflammation of the pigmented layer of the eye?
Uveitis
Which of the following virulence factors directly contributes to severe inflammation? a) Endotoxins b) Exotoxins c) Capsules d) Flagella
a) Endotoxins
What is the first step in the major events of the inflammation process?
The first step is the recognition of infection or tissue damage by immune cells.
Which of the following would be a sign of an infection? a) Redness b) Pain c) Swelling d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Which of the following inflammatory chemicals is/are released by mast cells? a) Histamine b) Cytokines c) Prostaglandins d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Which of the following is not a part of the inflammatory response? a) Swelling b) Heat c) Altered function d) Nausea
d) Nausea
Which of the following are main functions of the inflammatory response? a) Tissue repair b) Pathogen elimination c) Immune cell recruitment d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Which of the following is part of the inflammatory response? a) Swelling b) Heat c) Altered function d) All of the above
d) All of the above
All of the following occur during inflammation. What is the first step? a) Recognition of infection or tissue damage b) Recruitment of immune cells c) Release of inflammatory mediators d) Tissue repair
a) Recognition of infection or tissue damage
When you experience inflammation, what are the five cardinal signs you might observe?
Swelling, heat, altered function, redness, and pain.