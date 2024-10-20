Introduction to Innate Immunity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Innate Immunity A non-specific defense mechanism present at birth, providing rapid protection against a wide range of pathogens.

Pathogens Microorganisms that can cause disease, targeted by the immune system.

Inflammation A response to infection or injury, characterized by swelling, heat, redness, pain, and altered function.

First Line of Defense Physical and chemical barriers, including the microbiome, preventing pathogen entry into the body.

Second Line of Defense Includes cells and systems that identify and eliminate pathogens that bypass the first line.

Microbiome Community of microorganisms living on and in the human body, contributing to the first line of defense.

Sentinel Cells Cells that detect signs of invading microbes, part of the scanning systems in innate immunity.

Pattern Recognition Receptors Molecules on sentinel cells that recognize pathogen-associated molecular patterns.

Complement System A group of proteins that enhance immune responses, promoting phagocytosis and inflammation.

Phagocytosis The process by which cells engulf and digest pathogens and debris.

Fever An increase in body temperature as a systemic response to infection, aiding in pathogen elimination.

Interferon Response A defense mechanism involving proteins that inhibit viral replication and activate immune cells.

Cell Communication The process by which cells send and receive signals to coordinate immune responses.

Innate Effectors Actions or responses that eliminate pathogens identified by scanning systems.