Introduction to Innate Immunity definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Innate Immunity definitions
Introduction to Innate Immunity definitions
- Innate ImmunityA non-specific defense mechanism present at birth, providing rapid protection against a wide range of pathogens.
- PathogensMicroorganisms that can cause disease, targeted by the immune system.
- InflammationA response to infection or injury, characterized by swelling, heat, redness, pain, and altered function.
- First Line of DefensePhysical and chemical barriers, including the microbiome, preventing pathogen entry into the body.
- Second Line of DefenseIncludes cells and systems that identify and eliminate pathogens that bypass the first line.
- MicrobiomeCommunity of microorganisms living on and in the human body, contributing to the first line of defense.
- Sentinel CellsCells that detect signs of invading microbes, part of the scanning systems in innate immunity.
- Pattern Recognition ReceptorsMolecules on sentinel cells that recognize pathogen-associated molecular patterns.
- Complement SystemA group of proteins that enhance immune responses, promoting phagocytosis and inflammation.
- PhagocytosisThe process by which cells engulf and digest pathogens and debris.
- FeverAn increase in body temperature as a systemic response to infection, aiding in pathogen elimination.
- Interferon ResponseA defense mechanism involving proteins that inhibit viral replication and activate immune cells.
- Cell CommunicationThe process by which cells send and receive signals to coordinate immune responses.
- Innate EffectorsActions or responses that eliminate pathogens identified by scanning systems.
- Security WallsA metaphor for the first line of defense, preventing pathogen entry.