Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Innate Immunity definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Innate Immunity definitions
1/15
  • Innate Immunity
    A non-specific defense mechanism present at birth, providing rapid protection against a wide range of pathogens.
  • Pathogens
    Microorganisms that can cause disease, targeted by the immune system.
  • Inflammation
    A response to infection or injury, characterized by swelling, heat, redness, pain, and altered function.
  • First Line of Defense
    Physical and chemical barriers, including the microbiome, preventing pathogen entry into the body.
  • Second Line of Defense
    Includes cells and systems that identify and eliminate pathogens that bypass the first line.
  • Microbiome
    Community of microorganisms living on and in the human body, contributing to the first line of defense.
  • Sentinel Cells
    Cells that detect signs of invading microbes, part of the scanning systems in innate immunity.
  • Pattern Recognition Receptors
    Molecules on sentinel cells that recognize pathogen-associated molecular patterns.
  • Complement System
    A group of proteins that enhance immune responses, promoting phagocytosis and inflammation.
  • Phagocytosis
    The process by which cells engulf and digest pathogens and debris.
  • Fever
    An increase in body temperature as a systemic response to infection, aiding in pathogen elimination.
  • Interferon Response
    A defense mechanism involving proteins that inhibit viral replication and activate immune cells.
  • Cell Communication
    The process by which cells send and receive signals to coordinate immune responses.
  • Innate Effectors
    Actions or responses that eliminate pathogens identified by scanning systems.
  • Security Walls
    A metaphor for the first line of defense, preventing pathogen entry.