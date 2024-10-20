Introduction to Innate Immunity quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following processes are components of the second line of defense? a) Phagocytosis b) Skin barrier c) Mucous membranes d) Antibody production
a) Phagocytosis
Which of the following best describes the innate nonspecific immune system? a) It requires previous exposure to pathogens b) It responds rapidly within hours c) It is specific to certain pathogens d) It is acquired over time
b) It responds rapidly within hours
Which of the following is the first link in the chain of infection? a) Reservoir b) Portal of entry c) Susceptible host d) Infectious agent
d) Infectious agent
Which of the following is an airborne precaution? a) Wearing gloves b) Using a face shield c) Wearing a mask d) Handwashing
c) Wearing a mask
Which of the following is not an allergic reaction? a) Anaphylaxis b) Hay fever c) Asthma d) Fever from infection
d) Fever from infection
What does the nurse need to do when there is any indication of an allergic reaction in clients?
The nurse should immediately assess the client, stop any potential allergens, and provide appropriate interventions such as administering antihistamines or epinephrine if necessary.
Which two of the following statements regarding virulence factors are correct? a) They enhance the ability of pathogens to cause disease b) They are part of the host's immune response c) They can include toxins and enzymes d) They are always beneficial to the host
a) They enhance the ability of pathogens to cause disease, c) They can include toxins and enzymes
Which of the following is not a defense mechanism? a) Skin b) Mucous membranes c) Antibodies d) Hair
d) Hair
What is the difference between innate and adaptive immunity?
Innate immunity is present at birth, responds rapidly, and does not require previous exposure to pathogens, while adaptive immunity develops over time, is specific to particular pathogens, and requires previous exposure.
Which of the following is an example of direct transmission of a pathogen? a) Airborne droplets b) Contaminated water c) Physical contact d) Insect bite
c) Physical contact
Which of the following is not a reservoir of infection? a) Humans b) Animals c) Soil d) Sterile surgical instruments
d) Sterile surgical instruments
Which of the following innate internal defenses work by interfering with viral replication? a) Phagocytes b) Interferons c) Natural killer cells d) Complement proteins
b) Interferons
Which of the following statements about innate immunity is true? a) It is slower than adaptive immunity b) It requires previous exposure to pathogens c) It provides a rapid response to a wide range of pathogens d) It is specific to certain pathogens
c) It provides a rapid response to a wide range of pathogens
Bacteriocins and defensins are types of which of the following? a) Antibodies b) Antimicrobial peptides c) Hormones d) Enzymes
b) Antimicrobial peptides
Which of the following is not an example of nonspecific (innate) immunity? a) Skin b) Mucous membranes c) Antibodies d) Phagocytes
c) Antibodies
Which of the following is not a nonspecific host defense? a) Skin b) Mucous membranes c) Antibodies d) Inflammation
c) Antibodies
Which of the following populations is most susceptible to helminth infections? a) Infants b) Adults c) Elderly d) Immunocompromised individuals
d) Immunocompromised individuals
How are the three lines of defense the same?
All three lines of defense work to protect the body from pathogens, though they operate at different stages and with different mechanisms.
What is the difference between innate and acquired immunity?
Innate immunity is present at birth and provides immediate, nonspecific defense, while acquired immunity develops after exposure to specific pathogens and provides long-term, specific protection.
Which of the following does(do) not belong to the second line of defense? a) Phagocytes b) Inflammation c) Skin d) Fever
c) Skin
What is the difference between natural and acquired immunity?
Natural immunity is the body's inherent ability to fight off pathogens, while acquired immunity is developed through exposure to specific pathogens or through vaccination.
When the body uses nonspecific immune defenses, what is it primarily relying on?
The body is primarily relying on innate immunity, which includes barriers like skin and mucous membranes, as well as responses like inflammation and phagocytosis.
Which of the following does not accurately describe innate immunity? a) It is present at birth b) It is specific to certain pathogens c) It responds rapidly d) It does not require previous exposure
b) It is specific to certain pathogens
Which of the following is not part of the innate immune response? a) Skin b) Antibodies c) Phagocytes d) Inflammation
b) Antibodies
A nurse is caring for four clients. Which client has the highest risk of infection? a) A healthy adult b) An elderly patient c) A child with a cold d) A patient with a compromised immune system
d) A patient with a compromised immune system
What is the most common route of viral entry in human infections? a) Skin contact b) Respiratory tract c) Digestive tract d) Bloodstream
b) Respiratory tract
Which of the following is a component of the innate immunity? a) Antibodies b) T-cells c) Skin d) Memory cells
c) Skin
Which of the following are defensins? a) Antibodies b) Antimicrobial peptides c) Hormones d) Enzymes
b) Antimicrobial peptides
What is not part of the innate defense response? a) Skin b) Mucous membranes c) Antibodies d) Inflammation
c) Antibodies
Which of the following is not a characteristic of innate immunity? a) Rapid response b) Specific to pathogens c) Present at birth d) No memory
b) Specific to pathogens
What is true regarding defense mechanisms?
Defense mechanisms include both innate and adaptive responses that protect the body from pathogens.
Which is a part of the innate immune defenses? a) Antibodies b) T-cells c) Skin d) Memory cells
c) Skin
Upon reexposure to a pathogen, how does the innate immune system respond?
The innate immune system responds in a similar manner to the first exposure, as it does not have memory capabilities.
Which of the following best describes the innate immune system? a) It is specific and slow b) It is nonspecific and rapid c) It requires previous exposure d) It is acquired over time
b) It is nonspecific and rapid
Which type of defense guards against a broad range of pathogens? a) Innate immunity b) Adaptive immunity c) Specific immunity d) Acquired immunity
a) Innate immunity
Why does the human body need more than its skin to function as a barrier to infecting pathogens?
The skin acts as a physical barrier, but pathogens can enter through other routes like mucous membranes, requiring additional defenses like the immune system.
Which of the following is not a symptom of an allergic reaction? a) Rash b) Swelling c) Fever d) Itching
c) Fever
What does the body's second line of defense against pathogens consist of?
The second line of defense includes cells and mechanisms like phagocytes, inflammation, fever, and the interferon response.
The second line of defense does not include which of the following? a) Phagocytes b) Inflammation c) Antibodies d) Fever
c) Antibodies
Which of the following is not part of the innate immune system? a) Skin b) Mucous membranes c) Antibodies d) Phagocytes