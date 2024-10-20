Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Innate Immunity quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to Innate Immunity quiz #2
1/11
  • Which of the following is not part of your innate immune system? a) Skin b) Mucous membranes c) Antibodies d) Inflammation
    c) Antibodies
  • Why are smokers more likely to have infections with respiratory pathogens?
    Smoking damages the respiratory tract's mucous membranes and cilia, impairing the body's ability to clear pathogens.
  • Which are the most common portals of entry used by pathogens to enter the host? a) Skin b) Respiratory tract c) Digestive tract d) Urinary tract
    b) Respiratory tract
  • What is included in the body’s nonspecific defense against invading pathogens?
    Nonspecific defenses include barriers like skin and mucous membranes, as well as responses like inflammation and phagocytosis.
  • Which allergic condition is potentially life-threatening? a) Hay fever b) Eczema c) Anaphylaxis d) Asthma
    c) Anaphylaxis
  • Which of the following is not a component of the second line of defense? a) Phagocytes b) Inflammation c) Skin d) Fever
    c) Skin
  • What do the body's defense mechanisms protect us from?
    The body's defense mechanisms protect us from pathogens and infections.
  • Antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity would be used to destroy which of the following? a) Bacteria b) Viruses c) Parasites d) Cancer cells
    d) Cancer cells
  • Which of the following statements is correct about innate and adaptive immunity? a) Both require previous exposure b) Innate immunity is slower than adaptive immunity c) Adaptive immunity is specific to pathogens d) Innate immunity has memory
    c) Adaptive immunity is specific to pathogens
  • Acidity in human sweat is part of which type of immune system? a) Innate immunity b) Adaptive immunity c) Specific immunity d) Acquired immunity
    a) Innate immunity
  • Which of the following are not a constitutive defense? a) Skin b) Mucous membranes c) Antibodies d) Inflammation
    c) Antibodies