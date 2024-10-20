Introduction to Innate Immunity quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Innate Immunity quiz #2
11
Which of the following is not part of your innate immune system? a) Skin b) Mucous membranes c) Antibodies d) Inflammation
c) Antibodies
Why are smokers more likely to have infections with respiratory pathogens?
Smoking damages the respiratory tract's mucous membranes and cilia, impairing the body's ability to clear pathogens.
Which are the most common portals of entry used by pathogens to enter the host? a) Skin b) Respiratory tract c) Digestive tract d) Urinary tract
b) Respiratory tract
What is included in the body’s nonspecific defense against invading pathogens?
Nonspecific defenses include barriers like skin and mucous membranes, as well as responses like inflammation and phagocytosis.
Which allergic condition is potentially life-threatening? a) Hay fever b) Eczema c) Anaphylaxis d) Asthma
c) Anaphylaxis
Which of the following is not a component of the second line of defense? a) Phagocytes b) Inflammation c) Skin d) Fever
c) Skin
What do the body's defense mechanisms protect us from?
The body's defense mechanisms protect us from pathogens and infections.
Antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity would be used to destroy which of the following? a) Bacteria b) Viruses c) Parasites d) Cancer cells
d) Cancer cells
Which of the following statements is correct about innate and adaptive immunity? a) Both require previous exposure b) Innate immunity is slower than adaptive immunity c) Adaptive immunity is specific to pathogens d) Innate immunity has memory
c) Adaptive immunity is specific to pathogens
Acidity in human sweat is part of which type of immune system? a) Innate immunity b) Adaptive immunity c) Specific immunity d) Acquired immunity
a) Innate immunity
