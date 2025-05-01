Introduction to Innate Immunity quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the main characteristics of inflammation as an innate immune response? The main characteristics of inflammation include swelling, heat, altered function, redness, and pain. These occur as a coordinated response to foreign antigens or tissue damage.

How do the scanning systems and innate effectors function in the second line of defense? Scanning systems, such as sentinel cells, pattern recognition receptors, and the complement system, detect invading microbes. Innate effectors, including phagocytosis, inflammation, fever, and the interferon response, act to eliminate these identified invaders.

How do the first line and second line defenses of innate immunity compare to security measures? The first line defenses are like security walls preventing entry, scanning systems are like security cameras detecting invaders, and innate effectors are like security soldiers eliminating threats.

What is innate immunity and how does it differ from adaptive immunity? Innate immunity is a set of protective mechanisms present at birth that respond rapidly to a wide range of pathogens without prior exposure. Unlike adaptive immunity, it does not require previous encounters with a pathogen and responds similarly to repeated exposures.

What are the two main lines of defense in innate immunity? The two main lines of defense are the first line, which includes physical and chemical barriers and the microbiome, and the second line, which involves cells that identify and eliminate invaders.