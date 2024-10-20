Skip to main content
Introduction to Lung Physiology definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Lung Physiology definitions
  • Ventilation
    The process of moving air in and out of the lungs by changing the thoracic cavity volume.
  • Respiration
    The exchange of gases, specifically oxygen and carbon dioxide, between blood and tissues.
  • Inspiration
    The act of inhaling air into the lungs, primarily using the diaphragm muscle.
  • Expiration
    The act of exhaling air out of the lungs, typically involving muscular relaxation.
  • Eupnea
    Normal, restful breathing that occurs without conscious effort.
  • Forced Breathing
    Deeper, more strenuous breathing using additional muscles for both inhalation and exhalation.
  • External Respiration
    Gas exchange between air in the alveoli and blood, involving oxygen and carbon dioxide.
  • Internal Respiration
    Gas exchange between blood and body tissues, delivering oxygen and removing carbon dioxide.
  • Cellular Respiration
    The metabolic process of breaking down molecules like sugar to produce ATP and carbon dioxide.
  • Diaphragm
    The primary muscle of respiration that contracts to increase thoracic cavity volume during inhalation.
  • Thoracic Cavity
    The space within the rib cage that changes size to facilitate lung ventilation.
  • Alveoli
    Tiny air sacs in the lungs where external respiration occurs, exchanging gases with the blood.
  • Hemoglobin
    A blood molecule that increases oxygen and carbon dioxide transport capacity.
  • Elasticity
    The property of the lungs that allows them to expand and recoil naturally.
  • Passive Structures
    Refers to the lungs' lack of muscle, relying on external muscles to change size.