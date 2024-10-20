Introduction to Lung Physiology definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ventilation The process of moving air in and out of the lungs by changing the thoracic cavity volume.

Respiration The exchange of gases, specifically oxygen and carbon dioxide, between blood and tissues.

Inspiration The act of inhaling air into the lungs, primarily using the diaphragm muscle.

Expiration The act of exhaling air out of the lungs, typically involving muscular relaxation.

Eupnea Normal, restful breathing that occurs without conscious effort.

Forced Breathing Deeper, more strenuous breathing using additional muscles for both inhalation and exhalation.

External Respiration Gas exchange between air in the alveoli and blood, involving oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Internal Respiration Gas exchange between blood and body tissues, delivering oxygen and removing carbon dioxide.

Cellular Respiration The metabolic process of breaking down molecules like sugar to produce ATP and carbon dioxide.

Diaphragm The primary muscle of respiration that contracts to increase thoracic cavity volume during inhalation.

Thoracic Cavity The space within the rib cage that changes size to facilitate lung ventilation.

Alveoli Tiny air sacs in the lungs where external respiration occurs, exchanging gases with the blood.

Hemoglobin A blood molecule that increases oxygen and carbon dioxide transport capacity.

Elasticity The property of the lungs that allows them to expand and recoil naturally.