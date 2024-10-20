Introduction to Lung Physiology definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Lung Physiology definitions
- VentilationThe process of moving air in and out of the lungs by changing the thoracic cavity volume.
- RespirationThe exchange of gases, specifically oxygen and carbon dioxide, between blood and tissues.
- InspirationThe act of inhaling air into the lungs, primarily using the diaphragm muscle.
- ExpirationThe act of exhaling air out of the lungs, typically involving muscular relaxation.
- EupneaNormal, restful breathing that occurs without conscious effort.
- Forced BreathingDeeper, more strenuous breathing using additional muscles for both inhalation and exhalation.
- External RespirationGas exchange between air in the alveoli and blood, involving oxygen and carbon dioxide.
- Internal RespirationGas exchange between blood and body tissues, delivering oxygen and removing carbon dioxide.
- Cellular RespirationThe metabolic process of breaking down molecules like sugar to produce ATP and carbon dioxide.
- DiaphragmThe primary muscle of respiration that contracts to increase thoracic cavity volume during inhalation.
- Thoracic CavityThe space within the rib cage that changes size to facilitate lung ventilation.
- AlveoliTiny air sacs in the lungs where external respiration occurs, exchanging gases with the blood.
- HemoglobinA blood molecule that increases oxygen and carbon dioxide transport capacity.
- ElasticityThe property of the lungs that allows them to expand and recoil naturally.
- Passive StructuresRefers to the lungs' lack of muscle, relying on external muscles to change size.