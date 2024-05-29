Introduction to Lung Physiology - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Ventilation and Respiration
Introduction to Lung Physiology Example 1
The exchange of gases between blood and the air in the lungs is known as:
Ventilation.
Cellular Respiration.
External Respiration.
Internal Respiration.
Most physiological measures are taken during eupnea, or quiet breathing. This means that:
Ventilation is a passive process that does not use muscular force.
Muscular force is used for inspiration but not expiration.
Muscular force is used for expiration but not inspiration.
Muscular force is used for both inspiration and expiration.
Ventilation
Ventilation occurs when:
Muscles cause the volume of the thoracic cavity to change.
The gas molecules pass between air and the blood.
Changes in pressure cause a change in the size of the thoracic cavity.
The lungs contract and relax, altering the size of the thoracic cavity.