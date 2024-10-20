Introduction to Lung Physiology quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following is located inside the lung? The larynx, the pharynx, the trachea, or the alveoli?
The alveoli are located inside the lung.
What is the primary function of the respiratory system?
The primary function of the respiratory system is to facilitate ventilation and respiration, which involves moving air in and out of the lungs and exchanging gases between the blood and tissues.
How does your body acquire the oxygen the cells in your body need to function?
The body acquires oxygen through the process of external respiration, where oxygen is exchanged between the air in the alveoli and the blood.
Which of these is a career that deals with the lungs? Pulmonologist, Cardiologist, Neurologist, or Dermatologist?
A Pulmonologist is a career that deals with the lungs.
Which events are associated with inhalation?
Inhalation involves the contraction of the diaphragm, which increases the volume of the thoracic cavity and allows air to flow into the lungs.
Why does air flow into the lungs during inspiration?
Air flows into the lungs during inspiration because the diaphragm contracts, increasing the thoracic cavity volume and decreasing pressure, allowing air to flow in.
What assessments would a nurse make when auscultating the lungs?
A nurse would listen for breath sounds, noting any abnormalities such as wheezing, crackles, or absence of breath sounds.
In the alveoli of the lungs, what occurs?
In the alveoli, oxygen and carbon dioxide are exchanged between the air and the blood.
What happens when your diaphragm relaxes and moves upward?
When the diaphragm relaxes and moves upward, the thoracic cavity volume decreases, causing air to be expelled from the lungs.
Why do the lungs expand along with the thoracic cage during inspiration?
The lungs expand along with the thoracic cage during inspiration because they are elastic and respond to the increased volume of the thoracic cavity.
What finding by the nurse may indicate that the client has chronic hypoxia?
Findings such as cyanosis, clubbing of fingers, or persistent shortness of breath may indicate chronic hypoxia.
Which respiratory therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a special pressurized chamber?
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a special pressurized chamber.
The contraction and relaxation of what muscle allows breathing to occur?
The contraction and relaxation of the diaphragm allow breathing to occur.
Where are the respiratory control centers located?
The respiratory control centers are located in the medulla oblongata and the pons of the brainstem.
Which of the following organs provide oxygen to the blood? Heart, Lungs, Liver, or Kidneys?
The lungs provide oxygen to the blood.
Which respiration assessment is typically described as regular or irregular?
The assessment of breathing patterns is typically described as regular or irregular.
Which system brings oxygen into the blood and removes carbon dioxide waste from the blood?
The respiratory system brings oxygen into the blood and removes carbon dioxide waste from the blood.
What area in the brain sets the respiratory rhythm?
The medulla oblongata sets the respiratory rhythm.
Where is the diaphragm located in relation to the lungs?
The diaphragm is located below the lungs, separating the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity.
Why does the muscle called the diaphragm have to contract and flatten when you inhale?
The diaphragm contracts and flattens to increase the volume of the thoracic cavity, reducing pressure and allowing air to flow into the lungs.
What is a function of the pulmonary circuit?
A function of the pulmonary circuit is to carry deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs and return oxygenated blood back to the heart.
What tube acts as the trunk of the respiratory tree?
The trachea acts as the trunk of the respiratory tree.
Which of the following is an incorrect statement relating to the airflow to the lungs? Air flows from high to low pressure, The diaphragm contracts during exhalation, The trachea conducts air to the bronchi, or The alveoli are the site of gas exchange.
The incorrect statement is: The diaphragm contracts during exhalation.
Which structure conducts air from the larynx to the primary bronchi?
The trachea conducts air from the larynx to the primary bronchi.
How does the muscular system help the respiratory system?
The muscular system helps the respiratory system by contracting muscles like the diaphragm and intercostals to change thoracic cavity volume for breathing.
Which two body systems interact to expel the waste product carbon dioxide?
The respiratory and circulatory systems interact to expel the waste product carbon dioxide.
Which muscles are activated during forced expiration?
During forced expiration, the internal intercostal muscles and abdominal muscles are activated.
When preparing the room for an infant with bronchiolitis, what should be considered?
Ensure the room is humidified, maintain a comfortable temperature, and have suction equipment ready for airway clearance.
What reduces friction around the lungs as they expand and contract?
The pleural fluid reduces friction around the lungs as they expand and contract.
Which would the nurse expect to be prescribed to a client experiencing acute bronchospasm?
A bronchodilator, such as albuterol, would be prescribed to a client experiencing acute bronchospasm.
What happens when the diaphragm contracts?
When the diaphragm contracts, it flattens and moves downward, increasing the thoracic cavity volume and allowing air to flow into the lungs.
What is the pulmonary circuit?
The pulmonary circuit is the pathway through which blood travels from the heart to the lungs for oxygenation and back to the heart.
What is the muscle called that is responsible for breathing?
The diaphragm is the muscle responsible for breathing.
What is the correct order of air flow from the nose to the alveoli in the lungs?
The correct order is: Nose → Pharynx → Larynx → Trachea → Bronchi → Bronchioles → Alveoli.
What is the main function of the pulmonary circuit?
The main function of the pulmonary circuit is to oxygenate blood by transporting it to the lungs and back to the heart.
Why is normal exhalation passive?
Normal exhalation is passive because it relies on the natural recoil of the lungs and relaxation of the diaphragm.
Which of the following muscles are responsible for normal resting state (quiet) breathing? Diaphragm, External intercostals, Abdominals, or Pectorals?
The diaphragm and external intercostals are responsible for normal resting state (quiet) breathing.
Why does air enter the lungs during inhalation?
Air enters the lungs during inhalation because the diaphragm contracts, increasing thoracic cavity volume and decreasing pressure, allowing air to flow in.
How do reptiles breathe?
Reptiles breathe by expanding and contracting their ribcage to change lung volume, as they lack a diaphragm.
What is the process of external respiration?
External respiration is the exchange of gases (oxygen and carbon dioxide) between the air in the alveoli and the blood in the pulmonary capillaries.