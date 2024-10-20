Introduction to Lung Physiology quiz #2 Flashcards

The lungs are located in the thoracic cavity, on either side of the heart.
During inspiration, what occurs?
During inspiration, the diaphragm contracts and moves downward, increasing thoracic cavity volume and allowing air to flow into the lungs.
When assessing a client's respirations, what should be observed?
Observe the rate, rhythm, depth, and effort of breathing, as well as any abnormal sounds.
What effect does contraction of the diaphragm have on airflow through the airways of the lungs?
Contraction of the diaphragm increases thoracic cavity volume, decreasing pressure and allowing air to flow into the lungs.
What would the nurse do first when preparing to begin oxygen therapy for a patient?
The nurse would first assess the patient's oxygen saturation and respiratory status before initiating oxygen therapy.
Which of the following is true at the venous ends of the pulmonary capillaries? Oxygen is high, Carbon dioxide is high, Blood is oxygenated, or Blood is deoxygenated?
At the venous ends of the pulmonary capillaries, the blood is oxygenated.
Why are gills typically external and lungs typically internal?
Gills are external to maximize exposure to water for gas exchange, while lungs are internal to prevent desiccation and protect delicate tissues.
Do fish breathe oxygen from the air or water?
Fish breathe oxygen from the water using their gills.
Which of the following statements about the trachea is false? It is a rigid tube, It connects the larynx to the bronchi, It is involved in gas exchange, or It is lined with cilia.
The false statement is: It is involved in gas exchange.
Which of the following is true about inspiration? It is passive, It decreases thoracic volume, It requires muscular contraction, or It increases lung pressure.
Inspiration requires muscular contraction.
The client has been admitted with pneumonia. What should the nurse assess?
The nurse should assess the client's respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, breath sounds, and signs of respiratory distress.
For inspiration of air, what must occur?
For inspiration of air, the diaphragm must contract, increasing thoracic cavity volume and decreasing pressure to allow air to flow in.
Which action would increase thoracic cavity volume?
Contraction of the diaphragm would increase thoracic cavity volume.
Where is the respiratory control center located?
The respiratory control center is located in the medulla oblongata and the pons of the brainstem.
Which events are occurring during quiet inhalation?
During quiet inhalation, the diaphragm contracts and moves downward, increasing thoracic cavity volume and allowing air to flow into the lungs.
What is the function of the two respiratory centers located in the medulla oblongata?
The respiratory centers in the medulla oblongata regulate the rate and depth of breathing.
How can the respiratory system compensate for a drop in blood H+ concentrations?
The respiratory system can compensate by decreasing the rate and depth of breathing to retain carbon dioxide, which increases H+ concentration.
How is surface area expanded in a lung?
Surface area in a lung is expanded by the numerous alveoli, which provide a large area for gas exchange.
Which of the following are necessary for oxygen to reach the cells of your body? Ventilation, External respiration, Internal respiration, or All of the above?
All of the above are necessary for oxygen to reach the cells of your body.
Which statement about oxygen in fish gills is correct?
Oxygen in fish gills is extracted from water as it flows over the gill filaments.
Which of the following is not a muscle primarily involved in the breathing process? Diaphragm, External intercostals, Biceps, or Abdominals?
The Biceps are not primarily involved in the breathing process.
Where are the respiratory control areas located?
The respiratory control areas are located in the medulla oblongata and the pons of the brainstem.
How do frogs breathe?
Frogs breathe through their skin and lungs, using buccal pumping to move air into their lungs.
Why does cold air need to be warmed by the nasal cavity and the sinuses?
Cold air needs to be warmed to prevent irritation and damage to the delicate tissues of the respiratory tract.
The diaphragm relaxes during which process?
The diaphragm relaxes during expiration.
Which of the following does not occur when air enters the lungs? Diaphragm contracts, Thoracic volume increases, Lung pressure decreases, or Air is expelled.
Air is expelled does not occur when air enters the lungs.
Which is true about the pulmonary circuit as compared to the systemic circuit?
The pulmonary circuit has lower pressure and carries blood between the heart and lungs, while the systemic circuit carries blood between the heart and the rest of the body.
How would paralysis of the diaphragm alter inspiration?
Paralysis of the diaphragm would prevent it from contracting, making it difficult or impossible to increase thoracic cavity volume and draw air into the lungs.
Which of the following are structural features of the trachea?
The trachea has C-shaped cartilaginous rings, is lined with cilia, and connects the larynx to the bronchi.
How should the nurse position a preschooler with right lower lobe pneumonia?
The nurse should position the preschooler with the affected side down to improve ventilation and drainage.
Why do the lungs expand as the rib cage lifts and the diaphragm contracts?
The lungs expand because the increase in thoracic cavity volume reduces pressure, allowing air to flow in and fill the lungs.
Which of the following statements about the functions of the respiratory system is not true? It provides oxygen to the blood, It removes carbon dioxide from the blood, It regulates blood pH, or It digests food.
The statement 'It digests food' is not true about the functions of the respiratory system.
Which of the following occurs during inhalation?
During inhalation, the diaphragm contracts, thoracic cavity volume increases, and air flows into the lungs.
Which of the following muscles helps us breathe in? Diaphragm, Biceps, Quadriceps, or Trapezius?
The Diaphragm helps us breathe in.
Which of the following is a primary function of the respiratory system?
A primary function of the respiratory system is to facilitate gas exchange between the air and blood.
What is the appropriate respiratory compensation for alkalosis?
The appropriate respiratory compensation for alkalosis is to decrease the rate and depth of breathing to retain carbon dioxide and increase acidity.
Which of the following is not a function of the conducting zone? Air filtration, Gas exchange, Air humidification, or Air warming.
Gas exchange is not a function of the conducting zone.
Which nursing intervention is indicated when a patient is on a non-rebreather mask?
Ensure the mask fits snugly, monitor oxygen saturation, and check for any signs of respiratory distress.
What is the function of the pulmonary circuit?
The function of the pulmonary circuit is to transport deoxygenated blood to the lungs for oxygenation and return oxygenated blood to the heart.
What is the difference between internal and external respiration?
Internal respiration is the exchange of gases between blood and tissues, while external respiration is the exchange of gases between air in the alveoli and blood.