Introduction to Lung Physiology quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to Lung Physiology quiz #3
Introduction to Lung Physiology quiz #3
What structures help move air from the trachea into the lungs?
The bronchi and bronchioles help move air from the trachea into the lungs.Which body system does the respiratory system work with to provide the body with oxygen?
The respiratory system works with the circulatory system to provide the body with oxygen.Why are the bronchi and bronchioles together called the conducting zone?
The bronchi and bronchioles are called the conducting zone because they conduct air to the respiratory zone where gas exchange occurs.In the lungs, what is the primary site of gas exchange?
In the lungs, the primary site of gas exchange is the alveoli.What is the function of the bronchi?
The function of the bronchi is to conduct air from the trachea to the bronchioles and into the lungs.What is(are) the advantage(s) of there being a low blood pressure in the pulmonary circuit?
Low blood pressure in the pulmonary circuit prevents fluid from leaking into the alveoli and allows for efficient gas exchange.What is the respiratory zone?
The respiratory zone is the part of the respiratory system where gas exchange occurs, including the respiratory bronchioles, alveolar ducts, and alveoli.What word best describes the function of the trachea?
The trachea functions as a conduit for air, conducting it to the bronchi.What is the function of the alveoli?
The function of the alveoli is to facilitate gas exchange between the air and the blood.What is the function of the trachea?
The function of the trachea is to conduct air from the larynx to the bronchi.Which is the order of airflow during inhalation?
The order of airflow during inhalation is: Nose → Pharynx → Larynx → Trachea → Bronchi → Bronchioles → Alveoli.Why is the first breath of air so difficult for a neonate to take?
The first breath is difficult because the alveoli are collapsed and require significant pressure to open for the first time.Which of the statements about bird respiration is true?
Birds have a unique respiratory system with air sacs that allow for a continuous flow of air through the lungs, providing efficient gas exchange.Which of the following muscles is involved in normal quiet inspiration?
The diaphragm is involved in normal quiet inspiration.Which of the following statements concerning the lungs and the pleura is true?
The pleura are membranes that envelop the lungs and line the chest cavity, reducing friction during breathing.Which system removes excess carbon dioxide from the blood?
The respiratory system removes excess carbon dioxide from the blood.Air inhaled through the nose travels through the divisions of the pharynx in what order?
Air travels through the nasopharynx, oropharynx, and laryngopharynx in that order.What contains a center that controls respiration?
The medulla oblongata contains a center that controls respiration.What do drowning and choking have in common?
Both drowning and choking involve obstruction of the airway, preventing air from reaching the lungs.What is the best method to assess a client for dyspnea?
The best method is to observe the client's breathing pattern, rate, and effort, and ask about any difficulty in breathing.What happens when the diaphragm relaxes?
When the diaphragm relaxes, it moves upward, decreasing thoracic cavity volume and expelling air from the lungs.What might happen if you punctured your chest cavity?
Puncturing the chest cavity could lead to a pneumothorax, where air enters the pleural space, causing lung collapse.What is the main difference between conducting and respiratory zones?
The conducting zone moves air to the respiratory zone, where gas exchange occurs.Which describes the respiratory cycle?
The respiratory cycle consists of one inhalation and one exhalation.Which organ system is responsible for breathing?
The respiratory system is responsible for breathing.Which of the following conditions would produce a hyperresonant percussion note?
Conditions like pneumothorax or emphysema, where there is excess air in the thoracic cavity, would produce a hyperresonant percussion note.Why are the alveoli so magical?
The alveoli are 'magical' because they provide a large surface area for efficient gas exchange between air and blood.How do amphibians breathe?
Amphibians breathe through their skin and lungs, and some use buccal pumping to move air into their lungs.What is the conducting zone of the respiratory system?
The conducting zone includes the airways that conduct air to the respiratory zone, such as the trachea, bronchi, and bronchioles.What assessment method would the nurse use to determine the areas of the lungs that need draining?
The nurse would use auscultation to listen for abnormal breath sounds indicating fluid accumulation.Which of the following prevents the alveoli from collapsing?
Surfactant prevents the alveoli from collapsing by reducing surface tension.Which statement describes the movement of oxygen during external respiration?
During external respiration, oxygen moves from the alveoli into the blood in the pulmonary capillaries.Which of the following respiratory systems is not closely associated with the blood supply?
The tracheal system in insects is not closely associated with the blood supply.One of the following statements about pleural fluid and the pleural cavity is incorrect. Which one?
The incorrect statement is: Pleural fluid is found inside the lungs.Which of the following is not true of all respiratory surfaces?
Not all respiratory surfaces are internal; for example, gills are external.Which of the following statements accurately describes transpulmonary pressure?
Transpulmonary pressure is the difference between the intrapulmonary and intrapleural pressures, keeping the lungs inflated.What drives the air out of the lungs during quiet expiration?
The natural recoil of the lungs and relaxation of the diaphragm drive air out during quiet expiration.What is the purpose of maximized surface area in the lungs?
Maximized surface area in the lungs allows for efficient gas exchange between air and blood.Which occurs during inhalation?
During inhalation, the diaphragm contracts, thoracic cavity volume increases, and air flows into the lungs.When you exhale, what happens?
When you exhale, the diaphragm relaxes, thoracic cavity volume decreases, and air is expelled from the lungs.