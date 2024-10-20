Introduction to Lung Physiology quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Lung Physiology quiz #4
What effect does contraction of the diaphragm have on thoracic cavity volume?
Contraction of the diaphragm increases thoracic cavity volume.What is a primary function of the respiratory system?
A primary function of the respiratory system is to facilitate gas exchange between the air and blood.How does the respiratory system work to decrease acidosis?
The respiratory system decreases acidosis by increasing the rate and depth of breathing to expel more carbon dioxide, reducing acidity.What is the function of the air sacs in the bird respiratory system?
The air sacs in birds allow for a continuous flow of air through the lungs, enhancing gas exchange efficiency.Which of the following is true regarding pulmonary circulation?
Pulmonary circulation carries deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs and returns oxygenated blood to the heart.Which of the following are the very small grape-like clusters found at the end of each bronchiole?
The alveoli are the very small grape-like clusters found at the end of each bronchiole.Which of the following events occurs during inspiration?
During inspiration, the diaphragm contracts, thoracic cavity volume increases, and air flows into the lungs.Which client would a nurse monitor most closely for postoperative respiratory complications?
A client with a history of respiratory disease or smoking would be monitored most closely for postoperative respiratory complications.What happens during inhalation?
During inhalation, the diaphragm contracts, thoracic cavity volume increases, and air flows into the lungs.What happens to the diaphragm during inhalation?
During inhalation, the diaphragm contracts and moves downward.Which of the following processes is not a part of external respiration?
Cellular respiration is not a part of external respiration.Which muscles contract to decrease thoracic volume and raise intrapulmonary pressure?
The internal intercostal muscles and abdominal muscles contract to decrease thoracic volume and raise intrapulmonary pressure.When the diaphragm contracts, what occurs?
When the diaphragm contracts, thoracic cavity volume increases, and air flows into the lungs.What causes air to flow into our lungs when we breathe in?
Air flows into our lungs when we breathe in due to the contraction of the diaphragm, which increases thoracic cavity volume and decreases pressure.Which of the following correctly describes the process of inspiration (air entering the lungs)?
Inspiration involves the contraction of the diaphragm, increasing thoracic cavity volume and decreasing pressure, allowing air to flow in.What structure connects the larynx to the primary bronchi?
The trachea connects the larynx to the primary bronchi.The respiratory portion in the lungs is composed of which structures?
The respiratory portion in the lungs is composed of the respiratory bronchioles, alveolar ducts, and alveoli.Which membrane is directly attached to the lungs?
The visceral pleura is directly attached to the lungs.When you breathe into a paper bag after hyperventilating, what happens?
Breathing into a paper bag after hyperventilating increases carbon dioxide levels, helping to restore normal blood pH.What path does a molecule of O2 take from the nose to the respiratory surface?
A molecule of O2 travels from the nose → Pharynx → Larynx → Trachea → Bronchi → Bronchioles → Alveoli.Which of the following is true about the muscles active during breathing?
The diaphragm and intercostal muscles are active during breathing, contracting to change thoracic cavity volume.Your respiratory system works along with which other systems?
The respiratory system works with the circulatory and muscular systems to facilitate breathing and gas exchange.What is one function of the type II alveolar cells?
Type II alveolar cells secrete surfactant, which reduces surface tension and prevents alveolar collapse.Which of the following structures is not part of the bronchial tree? Trachea, Bronchi, Alveoli, or Bronchioles?
The Alveoli are not part of the bronchial tree.Which system works with the respiratory system and contracts the diaphragm for breathing?
The muscular system works with the respiratory system and contracts the diaphragm for breathing.Where does the respiratory zone begin?
The respiratory zone begins at the respiratory bronchioles.Which step of voice production is responsible for the rate of the voice?
The tension and length of the vocal cords determine the rate of the voice.