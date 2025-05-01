Introduction to Lung Physiology quiz #5 Flashcards
Introduction to Lung Physiology quiz #5
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/11
What is the difference between ventilation and respiration in lung physiology?
Ventilation is the movement of air in and out of the lungs, while respiration is the exchange of gases (oxygen and carbon dioxide) between the blood and tissues.How does expiration typically occur during quiet breathing?
Expiration during quiet breathing usually involves muscular relaxation, allowing the diaphragm to return to its resting position and the lungs to recoil, pushing air out.What is external respiration and where does it occur?
External respiration is the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide between the air and blood, occurring in the alveoli of the lungs.How is cellular respiration different from respiration in the respiratory system?
Cellular respiration is the process by which cells use oxygen to produce ATP and generate carbon dioxide, while respiratory system respiration refers to gas exchange between air, blood, and tissues.Why are the lungs considered passive structures in ventilation?
The lungs are passive because they contain no muscle and change size in response to changes in thoracic cavity volume caused by surrounding muscles.What is the main muscle responsible for inspiration?
The main muscle responsible for inspiration is the diaphragm.What is the function of hemoglobin in respiration?
Hemoglobin increases the amount of oxygen (and to a lesser extent, carbon dioxide) that can be carried in the blood.What happens to the diaphragm and thoracic cavity during expiration?
During expiration, the diaphragm relaxes and moves upward, decreasing the thoracic cavity volume and forcing air out of the lungs.What is the significance of the lungs being an open system?
Being an open system means the lungs are connected to the atmosphere, allowing air to move freely in and out as the thoracic cavity changes size.What is the primary goal of the respiratory system?
The primary goal is to deliver oxygen to body tissues and remove carbon dioxide from them.What is the role of additional muscles during forced expiration?
During forced expiration, additional muscles contract to actively decrease thoracic cavity volume and force air out of the lungs.