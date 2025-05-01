Introduction to Lung Physiology quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between ventilation and respiration in lung physiology? Ventilation is the movement of air in and out of the lungs, while respiration is the exchange of gases (oxygen and carbon dioxide) between the blood and tissues.

How does expiration typically occur during quiet breathing? Expiration during quiet breathing usually involves muscular relaxation, allowing the diaphragm to return to its resting position and the lungs to recoil, pushing air out.

What is external respiration and where does it occur? External respiration is the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide between the air and blood, occurring in the alveoli of the lungs.

How is cellular respiration different from respiration in the respiratory system? Cellular respiration is the process by which cells use oxygen to produce ATP and generate carbon dioxide, while respiratory system respiration refers to gas exchange between air, blood, and tissues.

Why are the lungs considered passive structures in ventilation? The lungs are passive because they contain no muscle and change size in response to changes in thoracic cavity volume caused by surrounding muscles.

What is the main muscle responsible for inspiration? The main muscle responsible for inspiration is the diaphragm.