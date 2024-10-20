Introduction to Membrane Transport definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Biological Membranes Structures that are selectively permeable, allowing certain molecules to cross based on size, charge, and polarity.

Selectively Permeable Characteristic of membranes that allows selective passage of substances while blocking others.

Passive Transport Movement of molecules across membranes without energy input, including osmosis and diffusion.

Active Transport Energy-requiring process that moves molecules across a membrane against a concentration gradient.

Osmosis Passive transport of water molecules across a selectively permeable membrane.

Simple Diffusion Movement of small, nonpolar molecules across a membrane without assistance.

Facilitated Diffusion Passive transport of molecules across a membrane via specific transport proteins.

Endocytosis Bulk transport process where cells engulf external substances into vesicles.

Exocytosis Process by which cells expel materials in vesicles to the extracellular environment.

Phagocytosis Type of endocytosis where cells ingest large particles or cells, often called 'cell eating.'

Pinocytosis Type of endocytosis where cells ingest extracellular fluid, often called 'cell drinking.'

Receptor-mediated Endocytosis Selective uptake of molecules into a cell via receptor binding and vesicle formation.

Hydrophobic Describes molecules that repel water and are typically nonpolar.

Hydrophilic Describes molecules that attract water and are typically polar.