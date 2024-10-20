Introduction to Membrane Transport definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Membrane Transport definitions
- Biological MembranesStructures that are selectively permeable, allowing certain molecules to cross based on size, charge, and polarity.
- Selectively PermeableCharacteristic of membranes that allows selective passage of substances while blocking others.
- Passive TransportMovement of molecules across membranes without energy input, including osmosis and diffusion.
- Active TransportEnergy-requiring process that moves molecules across a membrane against a concentration gradient.
- OsmosisPassive transport of water molecules across a selectively permeable membrane.
- Simple DiffusionMovement of small, nonpolar molecules across a membrane without assistance.
- Facilitated DiffusionPassive transport of molecules across a membrane via specific transport proteins.
- EndocytosisBulk transport process where cells engulf external substances into vesicles.
- ExocytosisProcess by which cells expel materials in vesicles to the extracellular environment.
- PhagocytosisType of endocytosis where cells ingest large particles or cells, often called 'cell eating.'
- PinocytosisType of endocytosis where cells ingest extracellular fluid, often called 'cell drinking.'
- Receptor-mediated EndocytosisSelective uptake of molecules into a cell via receptor binding and vesicle formation.
- HydrophobicDescribes molecules that repel water and are typically nonpolar.
- HydrophilicDescribes molecules that attract water and are typically polar.
- MacromoleculesLarge complex molecules such as proteins, nucleic acids, and polysaccharides.