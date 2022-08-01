Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Membrane Transport
Which Molecules Freely Cross Membranes?

Which molecule most easily diffuses across a biological membrane's lipid bilayer, without help of a protein?

Map of the Lesson on Membrane Transport

According to the map above, what kind of large molecule transport is also called the process of cell 'eating'?

