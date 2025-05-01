Introduction to Membrane Transport quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

What does it mean when a biological membrane is described as selectively permeable? A selectively permeable membrane allows only certain molecules to cross based on their size, charge, and polarity, acting as a barrier to others.

Which types of molecules can freely diffuse across biological membranes without protein facilitation? Small, uncharged, nonpolar molecules such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen gases can freely diffuse across membranes.

Why can't large macromolecules like proteins and polysaccharides freely cross the cell membrane? Large macromolecules cannot freely cross the membrane because their size prevents them from passing through the lipid bilayer without assistance.

How do charged or polar molecules typically cross biological membranes? Charged or polar molecules require facilitation from membrane proteins to cross biological membranes because they cannot diffuse freely.

What are the two main categories of membrane transport, and what distinguishes them? The two main categories are molecular transport (for small molecules) and bulk transport (for large molecules).

What are the subtypes of molecular transport across membranes? Molecular transport includes passive transport (osmosis, simple diffusion, facilitated diffusion) and active transport (primary and secondary).