Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Metabolism definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Metabolism definitions
1/10
  • Metabolism
    Refers to all chemical reactions within an organism, encompassing both catabolic and anabolic pathways.
  • Metabolic Pathways
    Series of enzyme-mediated steps that transform substrates into final products through multiple intermediates.
  • Substrate
    Initial molecule in a metabolic pathway that undergoes transformation through enzyme-catalyzed reactions.
  • Enzyme
    Protein that catalyzes chemical reactions, facilitating the conversion of substrates in metabolic pathways.
  • Catabolic Pathways
    Processes that break down molecules into smaller units, releasing energy, and are linked to exergonic reactions.
  • Anabolic Pathways
    Processes that synthesize larger molecules from smaller ones, requiring energy input, and are linked to endergonic reactions.
  • Exergonic Processes
    Reactions that release energy into the environment, often associated with catabolic pathways.
  • Endergonic Processes
    Reactions that require energy input, often associated with anabolic pathways.
  • Final Product
    The end molecule produced in a metabolic pathway after all enzymatic transformations.
  • Intermediate
    Molecule formed between the initial substrate and final product in a metabolic pathway.