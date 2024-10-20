Introduction to Metabolism definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Metabolism Refers to all chemical reactions within an organism, encompassing both catabolic and anabolic pathways.

Metabolic Pathways Series of enzyme-mediated steps that transform substrates into final products through multiple intermediates.

Substrate Initial molecule in a metabolic pathway that undergoes transformation through enzyme-catalyzed reactions.

Enzyme Protein that catalyzes chemical reactions, facilitating the conversion of substrates in metabolic pathways.

Catabolic Pathways Processes that break down molecules into smaller units, releasing energy, and are linked to exergonic reactions.

Anabolic Pathways Processes that synthesize larger molecules from smaller ones, requiring energy input, and are linked to endergonic reactions.

Exergonic Processes Reactions that release energy into the environment, often associated with catabolic pathways.

Endergonic Processes Reactions that require energy input, often associated with anabolic pathways.

Final Product The end molecule produced in a metabolic pathway after all enzymatic transformations.