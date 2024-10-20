Introduction to Metabolism definitions Flashcards
Back
Introduction to Metabolism definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- MetabolismRefers to all chemical reactions within an organism, encompassing both catabolic and anabolic pathways.
- Metabolic PathwaysSeries of enzyme-mediated steps that transform substrates into final products through multiple intermediates.
- SubstrateInitial molecule in a metabolic pathway that undergoes transformation through enzyme-catalyzed reactions.
- EnzymeProtein that catalyzes chemical reactions, facilitating the conversion of substrates in metabolic pathways.
- Catabolic PathwaysProcesses that break down molecules into smaller units, releasing energy, and are linked to exergonic reactions.
- Anabolic PathwaysProcesses that synthesize larger molecules from smaller ones, requiring energy input, and are linked to endergonic reactions.
- Exergonic ProcessesReactions that release energy into the environment, often associated with catabolic pathways.
- Endergonic ProcessesReactions that require energy input, often associated with anabolic pathways.
- Final ProductThe end molecule produced in a metabolic pathway after all enzymatic transformations.
- IntermediateMolecule formed between the initial substrate and final product in a metabolic pathway.