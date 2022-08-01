3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Metabolism
1
concept
Introduction to Metabolism
2m
2
concept
Catabolic & Anabolic Pathways
3m
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following terms specifically describes the metabolic process of breaking down large molecules?
a) Catabolism.
b) Metabolism.
c) Anabolism.
d) Dehydration.
4
ProblemProblem
Which of the following statements is TRUE regarding anabolic pathways?
a) They are used for digesting sugars.
b) They consume energy to build up polymers from monomers.
c) They release energy by breaking down polymers into monomers.
d) They increase the entropy of the organism.
