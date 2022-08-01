Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Metabolism
3. Energy & Cell Processes

Introduction to Metabolism

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Introduction to Metabolism

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

Catabolic & Anabolic Pathways

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
Problem
Problem

Which of the following terms specifically describes the metabolic process of breaking down large molecules?

a) Catabolism. 

b) Metabolism.

c) Anabolism.

d) Dehydration.

4
Problem
Problem

Which of the following statements is TRUE regarding anabolic pathways?

a) They are used for digesting sugars.

b) They consume energy to build up polymers from monomers.

c) They release energy by breaking down polymers into monomers.

d) They increase the entropy of the organism.

Previous TopicNext Topic