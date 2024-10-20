Introduction to Metabolism quiz Flashcards

Which of the following statements is not true about metabolism? A) Metabolism includes all chemical reactions within an organism. B) Metabolic pathways involve multiple enzyme-mediated steps. C) Metabolism only includes catabolic pathways. D) Metabolism encompasses both catabolic and anabolic pathways.
C) Metabolism only includes catabolic pathways.
Which substance does your body use fat to produce? A) Glucose B) Amino acids C) Ketones D) Glycogen
C) Ketones
Which of the following statements about protein metabolism is not true? A) Proteins are broken down into amino acids. B) Protein metabolism releases ammonia as a by-product. C) Proteins are primarily used for energy production. D) Proteins can be used to synthesize new proteins.
C) Proteins are primarily used for energy production.
Which of these processes is associated with the postabsorptive state? A) Glycogen synthesis B) Lipogenesis C) Gluconeogenesis D) Protein synthesis
C) Gluconeogenesis
Which of the following affect alcohol metabolism? A) Age B) Gender C) Genetic factors D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What does the human brain prefer to metabolize as its energy source? A) Fatty acids B) Ketones C) Glucose D) Proteins
C) Glucose
Does physical exercise involve anabolic and/or catabolic processes? Give evidence for your answer.
Physical exercise involves both anabolic and catabolic processes. Catabolic processes break down molecules to release energy for muscle contraction, while anabolic processes help in muscle repair and growth.
What did Sutherland discover about glycogen metabolism in liver cells?
Sutherland discovered that glycogen metabolism in liver cells is regulated by hormones, specifically epinephrine, which activates glycogen breakdown.
What is the brain's preferred fuel source?
The brain's preferred fuel source is glucose.
Which is correct regarding the rate of alcohol metabolism? A) It is constant regardless of the amount consumed. B) It varies based on individual factors. C) It increases with higher alcohol intake. D) It decreases with higher alcohol intake.
B) It varies based on individual factors.
What is the primary source of fuel for the brain?
The primary source of fuel for the brain is glucose.
What is the body’s main source of fuel?
The body's main source of fuel is glucose.
What is stored in the liver and muscles?
Glycogen is stored in the liver and muscles.
Which of the following statements are true concerning metabolic rates? A) Metabolic rates are constant throughout life. B) Metabolic rates can be influenced by age, gender, and activity level. C) Metabolic rates are higher during sleep. D) Metabolic rates are unaffected by temperature.
B) Metabolic rates can be influenced by age, gender, and activity level.
Which of the following is a by-product of the catabolism of proteins? A) Carbon dioxide B) Ammonia C) Water D) Glucose
B) Ammonia
What organ is the primary user of glucose in the body?
The brain is the primary user of glucose in the body.
Which of the following conditions increases a person's metabolic rate? A) Fasting B) Sleep C) Exercise D) Aging
C) Exercise
Which of the following is not catabolic? A) Glycolysis B) Lipolysis C) Protein synthesis D) Cellular respiration
C) Protein synthesis
Which is a major waste product of protein metabolism?
Ammonia is a major waste product of protein metabolism.
Where is excess glucose stored in the body?
Excess glucose is stored as glycogen in the liver and muscles.
Which statement about control of glycogen metabolism is incorrect? A) Glycogen metabolism is regulated by hormones. B) Glycogen synthesis occurs during fasting. C) Glycogen breakdown is stimulated by epinephrine. D) Insulin promotes glycogen storage.
B) Glycogen synthesis occurs during fasting.
Which of the following situations will result in a buildup of ketones in the blood? A) High carbohydrate intake B) Prolonged fasting C) Excessive protein consumption D) Intense exercise
B) Prolonged fasting
Which metabolic process produces ammonia?
The catabolism of proteins produces ammonia.
What is metabolic water?
Metabolic water is water produced during the metabolism of nutrients, particularly during the breakdown of fats.
Which activities are part of a measurement of basal metabolism? A) Sleeping B) Eating C) Exercising D) Digesting food
A) Sleeping
Which of the following by-products of metabolism is the most toxic? A) Carbon dioxide B) Ammonia C) Water D) Urea