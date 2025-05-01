Introduction to Metabolism quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a metabolic pathway, and how do enzymes contribute to its function within an organism's metabolism?
A metabolic pathway is a series of enzyme-catalyzed chemical reactions that transform a substrate through multiple intermediates into a final product. Enzymes facilitate each step, ensuring efficient and regulated conversion of molecules within an organism's metabolism.
How do catabolic and anabolic pathways differ in terms of their processes and energy requirements?
Catabolic pathways break down complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy (exergonic), while anabolic pathways build larger molecules from smaller ones, requiring energy input (endergonic).
What does the term 'metabolism' refer to in biology?
Metabolism refers to all of the chemical reactions that occur within an organism.
How are metabolic pathways structured in terms of substrates and products?
Metabolic pathways are structured as a series of enzyme-catalyzed steps that convert a starting substrate through several intermediates into a final product.
What role do enzymes play in metabolic pathways?
Enzymes catalyze each step in a metabolic pathway, ensuring efficient and regulated conversion of molecules.
What are the two main types of metabolic pathways?
The two main types are catabolic pathways (catabolism) and anabolic pathways (anabolism).
How do catabolic pathways affect molecules and energy?
Catabolic pathways break down complex molecules into simpler ones and release energy, making them exergonic.
What is the primary function of anabolic pathways?
Anabolic pathways build larger molecules from smaller ones and require an input of energy, making them endergonic.
How can you remember the difference between catabolism and anabolism using a metaphor?
Catabolism can be remembered as a cat breaking down a pyramid, while anabolism is like building blocks being assembled into a pyramid.
What is the relationship between catabolism, anabolism, and energy flow in metabolism?
Catabolism releases energy by breaking down molecules, while anabolism consumes energy to build complex molecules.