Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue definitions Flashcards

Contractility The ability of muscle tissue to shorten forcibly, generating movement.

Extensibility The capacity of muscle tissue to be stretched without damage.

Elasticity The property of muscle tissue to return to its original shape after contraction or extension.

Excitability The ability of muscle tissue to respond to stimuli, often through action potentials.

Skeletal Muscle Voluntary, striated muscle tissue attached to bones, responsible for body movement.

Cardiac Muscle Involuntary, striated muscle found in the heart, characterized by a branching pattern.

Smooth Muscle Involuntary, non-striated muscle found in hollow organs, controlling movement within them.

Striations Crosswise stripes in muscle tissue indicating organized protein structures.

Intercalated Discs Structures in cardiac muscle linking cells, facilitating synchronized contraction.

ATP The primary energy carrier in cells, used by muscles to convert chemical energy into movement.

Nuclei Cellular structures containing genetic material; skeletal muscle cells have multiple due to their size.

Voluntary Muscle Muscle that can be consciously controlled, such as skeletal muscle.

Involuntary Muscle Muscle that operates without conscious control, like cardiac and smooth muscle.

Mechanical Energy Energy associated with the movement and position of an object, produced by muscle contraction.