9. Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Properties of Muscle Tissue
A main function of muscle is to convert chemical energy to mechanical energy. Which property of muscles relates most directly to this function?
A
Contractility.
B
Extensibility.
C
Elasticity.
D
Excitability.
Types of Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue Example 1
You are looking through a microscope at muscle tissue and you do not see any striations. What type or types of muscle could you be looking at?
A
Cardiac.
B
Skeletal.
C
Smooth.
D
A & C are both correct.
What type of muscle tissue is shown in the slide below?
A
Cardiac.
B
Skeletal.
C
Smooth.
D
It is impossible to tell from the image.
Which type of muscle cell is typically the largest?
A
Cardiac.
B
Skeletal.
C
Smooth.
D
Different types of muscle cells are roughly the same size.
Additional resources for Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (5)
- Use the key to classify each of the following described tissue types into one of the four major tissue categor...
- Differentiate between the roles of neurons and the supporting cells of nervous tissue.
- Name and describe the four special functional abilities of muscle that are the basis for muscle response.
- Mrs. Delancy went to the local meat market and bought a beef tenderloin (cut from the loin, the region along t...
- Compare and contrast skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle tissue relative to structure, body location, and spe...