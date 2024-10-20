Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue quiz #1 Flashcards

A motor unit consists of a single motor neuron and all the muscle fibers it innervates, allowing for coordinated muscle contraction.
Which of the following is not a function of the muscular system? a) Movement b) Heat production c) Blood cell production d) Posture maintenance
c) Blood cell production
What is the function of the muscular system?
The muscular system is responsible for movement, maintaining posture, and generating heat.
What is the function/importance of the muscular system?
The muscular system is important for enabling movement, maintaining posture, and producing heat as a byproduct of muscle activity.
What does the muscular system do?
The muscular system facilitates movement, supports posture, and generates heat.
What is the muscular system?
The muscular system is a network of muscles that enables movement, maintains posture, and produces heat.
Which muscles of the respiratory system are located between the ribs?
The intercostal muscles are located between the ribs and assist in respiration.
What is the main function of the muscular system?
The main function of the muscular system is to facilitate movement by contracting and relaxing muscles.
Which of the following is not a rotator cuff muscle? a) Supraspinatus b) Infraspinatus c) Teres major d) Subscapularis
c) Teres major
Which of the following statements about muscles of the elbow joint is true? a) The biceps brachii extends the elbow b) The triceps brachii flexes the elbow c) The biceps brachii flexes the elbow d) The triceps brachii rotates the elbow
c) The biceps brachii flexes the elbow
Which of the following muscles is used to form a smile? a) Orbicularis oris b) Zygomaticus major c) Masseter d) Buccinator
b) Zygomaticus major
Which muscle is an antagonist to the biceps brachii muscle?
The triceps brachii muscle is an antagonist to the biceps brachii muscle.
Which of the following is an example of a static resistance exercise? a) Bicep curl b) Plank c) Squat d) Jumping jacks
b) Plank
What is the main and only organ of the muscular system?
The main organ of the muscular system is muscle tissue itself, which includes skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscles.
How do the skeletal and muscular systems work together?
The skeletal and muscular systems work together to facilitate movement; muscles contract to move bones at joints.
Which muscle extends the big toe?
The extensor hallucis longus muscle extends the big toe.
What is the role of the muscular system?
The role of the muscular system is to enable movement, maintain posture, and produce heat.
Which muscle is not part of the rotator cuff? a) Supraspinatus b) Infraspinatus c) Teres minor d) Latissimus dorsi
d) Latissimus dorsi
What other body system plays a direct role in moving muscles?
The nervous system plays a direct role in moving muscles by sending signals that trigger muscle contraction.
Which of the following muscles are antagonists? a) Biceps brachii and triceps brachii b) Quadriceps and hamstrings c) Pectoralis major and latissimus dorsi d) All of the above
d) All of the above
The muscularis layer of the alimentary canal contains which of the following? a) Skeletal muscle b) Cardiac muscle c) Smooth muscle d) Connective tissue
c) Smooth muscle
Which function requires the muscular system?
Functions such as movement, posture maintenance, and heat production require the muscular system.
The vastus medialis is part of which of the following? a) Hamstrings b) Quadriceps c) Calf muscles d) Abdominal muscles
b) Quadriceps
Against which of the following do the circular and longitudinal muscles of annelids work? a) Hydrostatic skeleton b) Exoskeleton c) Endoskeleton d) None of the above
a) Hydrostatic skeleton
What connects bones and muscles together?
Tendons connect bones and muscles together.
Which of the following actions involves voluntary muscle movement? a) Heartbeat b) Breathing c) Walking d) Digestion
c) Walking
What is the name of the muscles that expand and contract the rib cage?
The intercostal muscles expand and contract the rib cage.
Is the muscular system responsible for our upright posture?
Yes, the muscular system is responsible for maintaining our upright posture.
What are paired muscles?
Paired muscles are muscles that work in pairs to perform opposite actions, such as flexion and extension.
The vastus intermedius muscle is deep to which of the following muscles? a) Rectus femoris b) Biceps femoris c) Sartorius d) Gastrocnemius
a) Rectus femoris
Which internal structures of animals are specifically adapted to use contraction to cause movement?
Muscles are internal structures adapted to use contraction to cause movement.
What are the muscular ridges within the ventricles called?
The muscular ridges within the ventricles are called trabeculae carneae.
Muscles perform what type of energy transformation?
Muscles transform chemical energy (ATP) into mechanical energy (movement).
What is the function of the tendinous chords?
The tendinous chords, or chordae tendineae, anchor the heart valves to prevent inversion during contraction.
Which defines an antagonistic muscle?
An antagonistic muscle is one that opposes the action of another muscle, providing balance and control.
Which of these muscles extends the knee? a) Biceps femoris b) Rectus femoris c) Semitendinosus d) Sartorius
b) Rectus femoris
How do the muscular and skeletal systems work together to help the body?
The muscular and skeletal systems work together to facilitate movement, with muscles contracting to move bones at joints.
The trapezius muscle is associated with which function?
The trapezius muscle is associated with moving the shoulder blades and supporting arm movements.
The rectus femoris muscle is part of what group of muscles?
The rectus femoris muscle is part of the quadriceps group.
What is the function of your muscular system?
The function of the muscular system is to enable movement, maintain posture, and produce heat.