Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following muscles raises the upper lip? a) Levator labii superioris b) Orbicularis oris c) Masseter d) Buccinator
a) Levator labii superiorisWhich sphincter operates under voluntary control?
The external anal sphincter operates under voluntary control.What muscles can assist the diaphragm to increase thoracic volume during inhalation?
The intercostal muscles and accessory muscles like the sternocleidomastoid can assist the diaphragm during inhalation.Which of the following is not a function of muscles? a) Movement b) Heat production c) Blood circulation d) Hormone secretion
d) Hormone secretionWhich of the following is not a function of skeletal muscles? a) Movement b) Posture maintenance c) Heat production d) Blood filtration
d) Blood filtrationWhich of the following is not one of the rotator cuff muscles? a) Supraspinatus b) Infraspinatus c) Teres major d) Subscapularis
c) Teres majorHow do muscles work in antagonistic pairs?
Muscles work in antagonistic pairs by performing opposite actions, such as one muscle contracting while the other relaxes.Which of the following defines a motor unit? a) A single muscle fiber b) A group of muscles c) A motor neuron and the muscle fibers it innervates d) A muscle and its tendon
c) A motor neuron and the muscle fibers it innervatesWhich of the following muscles elevate the ribs during inhalation? Check all that apply. a) External intercostals b) Internal intercostals c) Diaphragm d) Sternocleidomastoid
a) External intercostals, d) SternocleidomastoidWhich of the following muscles is a flexor of the thigh? a) Gluteus maximus b) Rectus femoris c) Biceps femoris d) Adductor longus
b) Rectus femorisWhich of the following does the muscular system do? a) Produce hormones b) Facilitate movement c) Store minerals d) Filter blood
b) Facilitate movementWhat muscle raises the upper eyelid?
The levator palpebrae superioris muscle raises the upper eyelid.How did this change the way you think about the muscular system?
Understanding the muscular system's role in movement, posture, and heat production highlights its importance in daily functioning and overall health.Which of the following systems provides control over skeletal muscle contractions? a) Endocrine system b) Nervous system c) Digestive system d) Circulatory system
b) Nervous systemWhich organ gives the body its structure and allows it to move?
The skeletal system provides structure and, along with the muscular system, allows the body to move.What are antagonistic muscles?
Antagonistic muscles are pairs of muscles that work against each other to move joints, such as the biceps and triceps.What does the muscular system do for the body?
The muscular system enables movement, maintains posture, and generates heat for the body.What is the muscular system responsible for?
The muscular system is responsible for movement, posture maintenance, and heat production.Which of the following is not a muscle of facial expression? a) Orbicularis oculi b) Zygomaticus major c) Masseter d) Buccinator
c) MasseterHow does the skeletal and muscular system work together?
The skeletal and muscular systems work together by muscles contracting to move bones at joints, facilitating movement.