Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue quiz #3 Flashcards
What are the four key properties shared by all muscle tissue?
The four key properties are contractility, extensibility, elasticity, and excitability.What does extensibility mean in the context of muscle tissue?
Extensibility is the ability of muscle tissue to be stretched or lengthened.What is meant by excitability in muscle tissue?
Excitability is the ability of muscle tissue to respond to and transmit stimuli, such as action potentials.Name the three types of muscle tissue found in the human body.
The three types are skeletal muscle, cardiac muscle, and smooth muscle.What is the location of cardiac muscle tissue?
Cardiac muscle is found only in the heart.Which type of muscle tissue is under voluntary control?
Skeletal muscle is under voluntary control.What does it mean for a muscle to be striated?
A striated muscle has a crosswise striping pattern due to the organization of its proteins.Is smooth muscle striated or non-striated?
Smooth muscle is non-striated.How many nuclei are typically found in a cardiac muscle cell?
Cardiac muscle cells typically have one nucleus per cell.Describe the shape and nuclei characteristics of smooth muscle cells.
Smooth muscle cells are spindle-shaped, non-striated, and have one nucleus per cell.Why do skeletal muscle cells have multiple nuclei?
Skeletal muscle cells are very large and require multiple nuclei to support their metabolic needs.What is the main energy source used by muscle tissue for contraction?
The main energy source is ATP (adenosine triphosphate).Which muscle type is responsible for moving the skeleton?
Skeletal muscle is responsible for moving the skeleton.What role does smooth muscle play in the digestive system?
Smooth muscle contracts to move food through the digestive tract.What is the significance of muscle tissue's excitability?
Excitability allows muscle tissue to receive and respond to signals, enabling coordinated contraction.What is the difference between voluntary and involuntary muscle control?
Voluntary muscle control can be consciously directed, while involuntary control occurs automatically without conscious thought.How does skeletal muscle contribute to posture and movement?
Skeletal muscle contracts to move bones, enabling posture and movement.Why is smooth muscle described as spindle-shaped?
Smooth muscle cells are wider in the middle and taper at both ends, giving them a spindle shape.How does muscle tissue generate heat?
Heat is generated as a byproduct of ATP breakdown during muscle contraction.Which muscle type is responsible for pumping blood throughout the body?
Cardiac muscle is responsible for pumping blood.How does the organization of contractile proteins differ between striated and non-striated muscle?
Striated muscle has organized contractile proteins forming visible bands, while non-striated muscle has a less organized arrangement.What is the main function of smooth muscle in the bladder?
Smooth muscle in the bladder contracts involuntarily to expel urine.Why can't you consciously control smooth muscle contraction?
Smooth muscle is involuntary and controlled by the autonomic nervous system, not conscious thought.What is the significance of multiple nuclei in skeletal muscle cells?
Multiple nuclei support the large metabolic and protein synthesis needs of long skeletal muscle cells.How does the structure of cardiac muscle support its function?
Cardiac muscle's branching cells and intercalated discs allow for coordinated, rhythmic contractions.What is the difference in nuclei number between skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle cells?
Skeletal muscle cells have many nuclei, while cardiac and smooth muscle cells have one nucleus per cell.How does muscle tissue respond to being stretched?
Muscle tissue can stretch (extensibility) and then return to its original shape (elasticity).What is the role of skeletal muscle in voluntary movement?
Skeletal muscle contracts in response to conscious signals, producing voluntary movement.How does the appearance of smooth muscle differ from skeletal muscle under a microscope?
Smooth muscle lacks striations and appears spindle-shaped, while skeletal muscle is striated and cylindrical.What is the function of muscle tissue in the circulatory system?
Cardiac muscle pumps blood, and smooth muscle in blood vessels regulates blood flow.Why is contractility considered the defining property of muscle tissue?
Contractility is unique to muscle tissue, allowing it to shorten with force and produce movement.How does the nervous system influence cardiac muscle activity?
The nervous system can increase or decrease the rate of cardiac muscle contraction, but cannot initiate or stop it voluntarily.What is the role of smooth muscle in blood vessels?
Smooth muscle contracts or relaxes to control the diameter of blood vessels and regulate blood flow.How does muscle tissue help maintain homeostasis?
Muscle tissue generates heat and enables movement, both of which are important for maintaining homeostasis.What is the relationship between ATP and muscle contraction?
ATP provides the energy required for muscle fibers to contract.Which muscle type is responsible for peristalsis in the digestive tract?
Smooth muscle is responsible for peristalsis, moving food through the digestive tract.How does the structure of skeletal muscle support its function?
Skeletal muscle's long, multinucleated, striated fibers allow for strong, voluntary contractions.What is the significance of striations in muscle tissue?
Striations indicate a regular arrangement of contractile proteins, allowing for efficient contraction.How does muscle tissue differ from other tissue types in the body?
Muscle tissue is the only tissue specialized for contraction and movement at the tissue level.What is the function of the sphincter muscles in the urinary system?
Sphincter muscles control the voluntary release of urine from the body.