Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue quiz #3 Flashcards

What are the four key properties shared by all muscle tissue? The four key properties are contractility, extensibility, elasticity, and excitability.

What does extensibility mean in the context of muscle tissue? Extensibility is the ability of muscle tissue to be stretched or lengthened.

What is meant by excitability in muscle tissue? Excitability is the ability of muscle tissue to respond to and transmit stimuli, such as action potentials.

Name the three types of muscle tissue found in the human body. The three types are skeletal muscle, cardiac muscle, and smooth muscle.

What is the location of cardiac muscle tissue? Cardiac muscle is found only in the heart.

Which type of muscle tissue is under voluntary control? Skeletal muscle is under voluntary control.