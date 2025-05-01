Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why is it important that cardiac muscle is involuntary? Cardiac muscle being involuntary ensures the heart beats continuously without conscious effort.

How does the property of excitability benefit muscle tissue? Excitability allows muscle tissue to receive and respond to electrical signals, enabling timely contraction.

What is the main difference in protein organization between smooth and striated muscle? Striated muscle has organized proteins forming bands, while smooth muscle proteins are arranged irregularly.

How does muscle tissue contribute to movement in hollow organs? Smooth muscle contracts to move substances through hollow organs like the digestive tract and bladder.

What is the role of skeletal muscle in facial expressions? Skeletal muscle contracts to produce voluntary facial movements and expressions.

How does the structure of smooth muscle relate to its function? Smooth muscle's spindle shape and lack of striations allow for slow, sustained contractions in hollow organs.