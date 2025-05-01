Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue quiz #4
Why is it important that cardiac muscle is involuntary?
Cardiac muscle being involuntary ensures the heart beats continuously without conscious effort.How does the property of excitability benefit muscle tissue?
Excitability allows muscle tissue to receive and respond to electrical signals, enabling timely contraction.What is the main difference in protein organization between smooth and striated muscle?
Striated muscle has organized proteins forming bands, while smooth muscle proteins are arranged irregularly.How does muscle tissue contribute to movement in hollow organs?
Smooth muscle contracts to move substances through hollow organs like the digestive tract and bladder.What is the role of skeletal muscle in facial expressions?
Skeletal muscle contracts to produce voluntary facial movements and expressions.How does the structure of smooth muscle relate to its function?
Smooth muscle's spindle shape and lack of striations allow for slow, sustained contractions in hollow organs.What is the function of muscle tissue in respiration?
Skeletal muscle, such as the diaphragm, contracts to enable breathing.How does muscle tissue help maintain posture?
Skeletal muscle contracts continuously to stabilize joints and maintain posture.What is the significance of the branching pattern in cardiac muscle?
The branching pattern allows cardiac muscle cells to connect and contract in a coordinated manner.How does the number of nuclei in muscle cells relate to their size?
Larger muscle cells, like skeletal muscle, have multiple nuclei to support their size, while smaller cells have one nucleus.What is the function of muscle tissue in the reproductive system?
Smooth muscle contracts to move gametes and facilitate childbirth.How does muscle tissue respond to electrical stimulation?
Muscle tissue responds to electrical stimulation by generating action potentials that lead to contraction.What is the role of muscle tissue in protecting internal organs?
Skeletal muscle forms layers that cushion and protect internal organs from injury.How does the property of extensibility benefit muscle tissue during movement?
Extensibility allows muscles to stretch as joints move, preventing injury and allowing a full range of motion.What is the function of muscle tissue in the lymphatic system?
Skeletal muscle contractions help move lymph through lymphatic vessels.How does muscle tissue contribute to joint stability?
Skeletal muscle contracts to stabilize and support joints during movement.What is the difference between the control of skeletal and smooth muscle?
Skeletal muscle is under voluntary control, while smooth muscle is involuntary.How does muscle tissue assist in the movement of blood through veins?
Skeletal muscle contractions compress veins, helping push blood back toward the heart.What is the function of muscle tissue in the eye?
Skeletal and smooth muscles control eye movement and pupil size.How does the arrangement of muscle fibers affect muscle function?
The arrangement determines the strength, speed, and direction of muscle contraction.What is the role of muscle tissue in speech production?
Skeletal muscle controls the movement of the tongue, lips, and vocal cords for speech.How does muscle tissue adapt to increased physical activity?
Muscle tissue increases in size and strength through hypertrophy in response to regular exercise.What is the function of muscle tissue in the skin?
Smooth muscle in the skin causes hair to stand up (goosebumps) in response to cold or emotion.How does muscle tissue contribute to the immune response?
Skeletal muscle activity helps circulate immune cells and lymph throughout the body.What is the role of muscle tissue in swallowing?
Skeletal and smooth muscles coordinate to move food from the mouth to the stomach.How does muscle tissue respond to injury?
Muscle tissue can repair minor damage through regeneration, but severe injury may result in scar tissue.What is the function of muscle tissue in the ear?
Small skeletal muscles in the ear help dampen loud sounds and adjust hearing sensitivity.How does muscle tissue interact with connective tissue?
Connective tissue surrounds and supports muscle fibers, transmitting force to bones or other structures.What is the role of muscle tissue in the movement of the tongue?
Skeletal muscle in the tongue allows for precise voluntary movements needed for speech and swallowing.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the diaphragm?
Skeletal muscle fibers in the diaphragm contract to expand the chest cavity during inhalation.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the iris?
Smooth muscle in the iris contracts or relaxes to control pupil size and regulate light entry.How does muscle tissue help regulate blood pressure?
Smooth muscle in blood vessel walls contracts or relaxes to change vessel diameter and regulate blood pressure.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the esophagus?
Smooth muscle contracts in waves (peristalsis) to move food from the throat to the stomach.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the vocal cords?
Skeletal muscle adjusts the tension and position of the vocal cords for sound production.What is the role of muscle tissue in the movement of the uterus during childbirth?
Smooth muscle in the uterus contracts to help expel the baby during childbirth.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the bronchi in the lungs?
Smooth muscle in the bronchi contracts or relaxes to regulate airflow in the lungs.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the rectum?
Smooth muscle contracts to move feces toward the anus, while skeletal muscle controls voluntary defecation.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the penis or clitoris during arousal?
Smooth muscle controls blood flow and engorgement during sexual arousal.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the fallopian tubes?
Smooth muscle contractions move the egg toward the uterus.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the testes?
Smooth muscle in the scrotum contracts to regulate the temperature of the testes.