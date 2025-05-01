Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the gallbladder? Smooth muscle contracts to release bile into the digestive tract.

How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the spleen? Smooth muscle in the spleen contracts to help release stored blood cells.

What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the lens in the eye? Smooth muscle changes the shape of the lens to focus on objects at different distances.

How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the hair follicles? Smooth muscle (arrector pili) contracts to make hair stand up, causing goosebumps.

What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the nipples? Smooth muscle contracts to cause nipple erection in response to cold or stimulation.

How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the scrotum? Smooth muscle contracts to raise or lower the scrotum, regulating testicular temperature.