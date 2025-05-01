Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue quiz #5 Flashcards
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue quiz #5
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the gallbladder?
Smooth muscle contracts to release bile into the digestive tract.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the spleen?
Smooth muscle in the spleen contracts to help release stored blood cells.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the lens in the eye?
Smooth muscle changes the shape of the lens to focus on objects at different distances.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the hair follicles?
Smooth muscle (arrector pili) contracts to make hair stand up, causing goosebumps.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the nipples?
Smooth muscle contracts to cause nipple erection in response to cold or stimulation.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the scrotum?
Smooth muscle contracts to raise or lower the scrotum, regulating testicular temperature.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the uterus during menstruation?
Smooth muscle contracts to help expel the uterine lining during menstruation.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the prostate gland?
Smooth muscle in the prostate contracts to help expel semen during ejaculation.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the vas deferens?
Smooth muscle contracts to propel sperm through the vas deferens during ejaculation.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the ureters?
Smooth muscle contracts in waves to move urine from the kidneys to the bladder.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the stomach?
Smooth muscle contracts to mix and propel food in the stomach.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the small intestine?
Smooth muscle contracts to move and mix food through the small intestine.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the large intestine?
Smooth muscle contracts to move waste toward the rectum for elimination.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the bile duct?
Smooth muscle contracts to regulate the flow of bile from the liver and gallbladder to the intestine.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the pancreatic duct?
Smooth muscle contracts to control the release of pancreatic juices into the small intestine.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the epididymis?
Smooth muscle contracts to move sperm from the testes to the vas deferens.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the cervix?
Smooth muscle contracts to help open the cervix during childbirth.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the mammary glands?
Smooth muscle contracts to help expel milk during breastfeeding.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the pyloric sphincter?
Smooth muscle controls the opening and closing of the pyloric sphincter to regulate food passage from the stomach to the small intestine.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the anal sphincter?
Smooth and skeletal muscle control the opening and closing of the anus for defecation.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the detrusor muscle?
Smooth muscle in the bladder wall (detrusor muscle) contracts to expel urine.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the internal urethral sphincter?
Smooth muscle controls the involuntary opening and closing of the internal urethral sphincter.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the external urethral sphincter?
Skeletal muscle allows voluntary control over the release of urine through the external urethral sphincter.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the internal anal sphincter?
Smooth muscle controls the involuntary opening and closing of the internal anal sphincter.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the external anal sphincter?
Skeletal muscle allows voluntary control over defecation through the external anal sphincter.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the ciliary body in the eye?
Smooth muscle in the ciliary body changes lens shape for focusing.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the eustachian tube?
Skeletal muscle opens the eustachian tube to equalize pressure in the middle ear.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the pharynx?
Skeletal and smooth muscles contract to move food from the mouth to the esophagus.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the larynx?
Skeletal muscle moves the larynx during swallowing and speech.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the soft palate?
Skeletal muscle elevates the soft palate during swallowing to prevent food from entering the nasal cavity.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the uvula?
Skeletal muscle moves the uvula to help close off the nasopharynx during swallowing.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the palpebrae (eyelids)?
Skeletal muscle opens and closes the eyelids for blinking and protection.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the eyebrows?
Skeletal muscle moves the eyebrows for facial expression.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the cheeks?
Skeletal muscle moves the cheeks for chewing and facial expression.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the lips?
Skeletal muscle moves the lips for speech, eating, and facial expression.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the nostrils?
Skeletal muscle flares or compresses the nostrils for breathing and expression.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the chin?
Skeletal muscle moves the chin for chewing and facial expression.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the scalp?
Skeletal muscle moves the scalp for facial expression.What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the ears in some animals?
Skeletal muscle moves the ears to direct sound toward the ear canal.How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the neck?
Skeletal muscle moves and supports the head and neck.