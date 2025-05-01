Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the shoulders? Skeletal muscle moves the shoulders for arm movement and stability.

How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the arms? Skeletal muscle contracts to move the arms in various directions.

What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the hands? Skeletal muscle enables fine motor movements and grip in the hands.

How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the fingers? Skeletal muscle contracts to flex, extend, and move the fingers.

What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the legs? Skeletal muscle contracts to move the legs for walking, running, and other activities.

How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the feet? Skeletal muscle moves the feet for balance, walking, and running.