Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue quiz #6 Flashcards

What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the shoulders?
Skeletal muscle moves the shoulders for arm movement and stability.
How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the arms?
Skeletal muscle contracts to move the arms in various directions.
What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the hands?
Skeletal muscle enables fine motor movements and grip in the hands.
How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the fingers?
Skeletal muscle contracts to flex, extend, and move the fingers.
What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the legs?
Skeletal muscle contracts to move the legs for walking, running, and other activities.
How does muscle tissue contribute to the movement of the feet?
Skeletal muscle moves the feet for balance, walking, and running.
What is the function of muscle tissue in the movement of the toes?
Skeletal muscle moves the toes for balance and walking.
What are the four key properties shared by all muscle tissue?
The four key properties are contractility, extensibility, elasticity, and excitability. These allow muscles to shorten with force, stretch, return to original size, and transmit stimuli.
How do the three types of muscle tissue differ in terms of location and voluntary control?
Skeletal muscle is attached to bones and is voluntary, cardiac muscle is found in the heart and is involuntary, and smooth muscle is in hollow organs and is also involuntary.
What structural differences exist between skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle cells?
Skeletal muscle cells are striated with many nuclei, cardiac muscle cells are striated with one nucleus and a branching pattern, and smooth muscle cells are non-striated, spindle-shaped, and have one nucleus.