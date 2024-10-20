Introduction to Nervous Tissue definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Nervous Tissue definitions
- Nervous TissueSpecialized tissue that generates and carries electrical impulses throughout the body.
- Action PotentialsElectrical impulses generated and conducted by neurons in nervous tissue.
- BrainCentral organ of the nervous system where nervous tissue is primarily located.
- Spinal CordExtension of the brain that contains nervous tissue and runs through the torso.
- NeuronsPrimary cells in nervous tissue responsible for generating and conducting electrical impulses.
- NeurogliaNon-conducting cells in nervous tissue that support, insulate, and protect neurons.
- Glial CellsAnother term for neuroglia, encompassing multiple cell types with supportive roles.
- NervesStructures composed of nervous tissue that extend throughout the body.
- InsulationFunction of neuroglia to maintain the integrity of electrical impulses in neurons.
- ProtectionRole of neuroglia in safeguarding neurons from damage.