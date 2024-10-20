Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Nervous Tissue definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Nervous Tissue definitions
1/10
  • Nervous Tissue
    Specialized tissue that generates and carries electrical impulses throughout the body.
  • Action Potentials
    Electrical impulses generated and conducted by neurons in nervous tissue.
  • Brain
    Central organ of the nervous system where nervous tissue is primarily located.
  • Spinal Cord
    Extension of the brain that contains nervous tissue and runs through the torso.
  • Neurons
    Primary cells in nervous tissue responsible for generating and conducting electrical impulses.
  • Neuroglia
    Non-conducting cells in nervous tissue that support, insulate, and protect neurons.
  • Glial Cells
    Another term for neuroglia, encompassing multiple cell types with supportive roles.
  • Nerves
    Structures composed of nervous tissue that extend throughout the body.
  • Insulation
    Function of neuroglia to maintain the integrity of electrical impulses in neurons.
  • Protection
    Role of neuroglia in safeguarding neurons from damage.