Introduction to Nervous Tissue definitions Flashcards

Nervous Tissue Specialized tissue that generates and carries electrical impulses throughout the body.

Action Potentials Electrical impulses generated and conducted by neurons in nervous tissue.

Brain Central organ of the nervous system where nervous tissue is primarily located.

Spinal Cord Extension of the brain that contains nervous tissue and runs through the torso.

Neurons Primary cells in nervous tissue responsible for generating and conducting electrical impulses.

Neuroglia Non-conducting cells in nervous tissue that support, insulate, and protect neurons.

Glial Cells Another term for neuroglia, encompassing multiple cell types with supportive roles.

Nerves Structures composed of nervous tissue that extend throughout the body.

Insulation Function of neuroglia to maintain the integrity of electrical impulses in neurons.