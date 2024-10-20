Introduction to Nervous Tissue quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is not a function of the neuroglia? A) Support neurons B) Insulate axons C) Conduct electrical impulses D) Protect neurons
C) Conduct electrical impulses
What are the two major cell types found in nervous tissue?
The two major cell types found in nervous tissue are neurons and neuroglia (glial cells).
Which of the following parts of a neuron is correctly matched? A) Dendrites - transmit signals away from the cell body B) Axon - receives signals C) Cell body - contains the nucleus D) Myelin sheath - generates action potentials
C) Cell body - contains the nucleus
Which germ layer gives rise to the nervous system?
The ectoderm germ layer gives rise to the nervous system.
Which of the following is true of Schwann cells?
Schwann cells produce the myelin sheath in the peripheral nervous system.
Which is the correct description for interneurons?
Interneurons are neurons that connect sensory and motor neurons and are located entirely within the central nervous system.
What is the largest nerve in the body?
The largest nerve in the body is the sciatic nerve.
Which type of neuroglia produces the myelin in the peripheral nervous system?
Schwann cells produce the myelin in the peripheral nervous system.
The myelin sheath around the axon on neurons is made of which cell?
The myelin sheath around the axon on neurons is made by Schwann cells in the PNS and oligodendrocytes in the CNS.
Which type of nerves carries signals from the brain or spinal cord to skeletal muscles?
Motor nerves carry signals from the brain or spinal cord to skeletal muscles.
Which neuroglia are found in the CNS?
Astrocytes, oligodendrocytes, microglia, and ependymal cells are neuroglia found in the CNS.
Which of the following drug classes specifically inhibits neuronal transmission in helminths?
Anthelmintic drugs, such as ivermectin, specifically inhibit neuronal transmission in helminths.
Which statements best describe the myelin sheath?
The myelin sheath is a fatty layer that insulates axons and increases the speed of nerve impulse transmission.
Which cells form myelin sheaths in the spinal cord?
Oligodendrocytes form myelin sheaths in the spinal cord.
Which of the following gives rise to nervous tissue and some epithelial tissue?
The ectoderm gives rise to nervous tissue and some epithelial tissue.
What type of neuron is this? (Assuming a description or image is provided)
The type of neuron would be identified based on its structure, such as unipolar, bipolar, or multipolar.
Which cells produce myelin in the brain and spinal cord?
Oligodendrocytes produce myelin in the brain and spinal cord.
What cell provides nutritional and structural support to the neuron?
Astrocytes provide nutritional and structural support to the neuron.
Dendrites of unipolar neurons are parts of what type of neuron?
Dendrites of unipolar neurons are parts of sensory neurons.
Which of the following types of cells are located in the brain's occipital lobe?
Neurons and glial cells, such as astrocytes and oligodendrocytes, are located in the brain's occipital lobe.
Aside from the nervous system, what other system is the ectoderm responsible for developing?
Aside from the nervous system, the ectoderm is responsible for developing the epidermis of the skin.
Which of the following is a function of astrocytes?
Astrocytes provide structural support, regulate ion concentrations, and help form the blood-brain barrier.
Which type of neuron directly innervates a muscle?
Motor neurons directly innervate muscles.
Which describes an axon?
An axon is a long, slender projection of a neuron that transmits electrical impulses away from the cell body.
The nucleus of a nerve cell is in which part?
The nucleus of a nerve cell is located in the cell body (soma).
What type of neuron carries signals from the CNS to the body?
Efferent neurons, or motor neurons, carry signals from the CNS to the body.
What is the name of the small gap that separates the axon terminal of a nerve from the sarcolemma?
The small gap is called the synaptic cleft.
Which part of the nervous system is made up of unipolar neurons?
The peripheral nervous system, particularly sensory pathways, is made up of unipolar neurons.
How does a motor neuron differ from a sensory neuron?
A motor neuron carries signals from the CNS to muscles or glands, while a sensory neuron carries signals from sensory receptors to the CNS.
Which of the following is a function of the myelin sheath? A) Protects the neuron B) Increases speed of impulse transmission C) Generates action potentials D) Stores neurotransmitters
B) Increases speed of impulse transmission
Which of the following types of neurons have cell bodies in the CNS and axons in the PNS?
Motor neurons have cell bodies in the CNS and axons in the PNS.
The myelin sheath is composed mostly of which of the following? A) Proteins B) Lipids C) Carbohydrates D) Nucleic acids
B) Lipids
What is the relationship between neurons and nerves?
Neurons are individual nerve cells, while nerves are bundles of axons from multiple neurons.