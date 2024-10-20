Introduction to Nervous Tissue quiz #3 Flashcards

The arthropod nervous system is considered well-developed because of which features?
The arthropod nervous system is considered well-developed due to its complex structure, including a brain and ventral nerve cord with ganglia.
Which brain tissue contains mostly axons?
White matter contains mostly axons.
Which of the following is not a function of glial cells? A) Support neurons B) Insulate axons C) Conduct electrical impulses D) Protect neurons
C) Conduct electrical impulses
What is the function of myelin sheaths?
The function of myelin sheaths is to insulate axons and increase the speed of nerve impulse transmission.
What is the function of the endoneurium?
The endoneurium surrounds individual axons within a nerve, providing support and protection.
What is white matter composed of?
White matter is composed of myelinated axons.
Which of the following characteristics is common to oligodendrocytes and Schwann cells?
Both oligodendrocytes and Schwann cells produce myelin sheaths to insulate axons.
Why would it be accurate to say that neural communication is an ‘electrochemical process’?
Neural communication is an ‘electrochemical process’ because it involves electrical impulses (action potentials) and chemical signals (neurotransmitters).
Which cells form myelin in the spinal cord?
Oligodendrocytes form myelin in the spinal cord.
Which glial cell is starlike in shape and helps form the blood-brain barrier?
Astrocytes are starlike in shape and help form the blood-brain barrier.
Which is not characteristic of neurons? A) Conduct electrical impulses B) Have a high metabolic rate C) Are mitotic D) Have long processes
C) Are mitotic
Which embryonic germ layer gives rise to the nervous system and epidermis?
The ectoderm gives rise to the nervous system and epidermis.
Which of the following nervous system components is incorrectly paired with its function? A) Sensory neurons - carry signals to CNS B) Motor neurons - carry signals from CNS C) Interneurons - connect sensory and motor neurons D) Glial cells - conduct electrical impulses
D) Glial cells - conduct electrical impulses
Which of the following statements about the nervous system is correct?
The nervous system is responsible for generating and transmitting electrical impulses throughout the body.
Which of the following is not a function of neurons? A) Conduct electrical impulses B) Transmit signals C) Support other cells D) Process information
C) Support other cells
Which of these cells form the insulating myelin sheath of neurons in the peripheral nervous system?
Schwann cells form the insulating myelin sheath of neurons in the peripheral nervous system.
Which primary germ layer gave rise to the cells that eventually became the central nervous system?
The ectoderm gave rise to the cells that eventually became the central nervous system.
What is the name for a bundle of axons within a nerve?
A bundle of axons within a nerve is called a fascicle.
What is the function of neuroglia?
The function of neuroglia is to support, insulate, and protect neurons.
What is the difference between afferent and efferent neurons? What are interneurons?
Afferent neurons carry signals to the CNS, efferent neurons carry signals from the CNS, and interneurons connect sensory and motor neurons within the CNS.
Which statement best describes why the neuron and muscle cell are different?
Neurons and muscle cells are different because they express different genes, despite having the same DNA.
Which type of tissue performs the role of signal conduction in the body?
Nervous tissue performs the role of signal conduction in the body.
Which cells electrically insulate axons to increase the speed of conduction?
Schwann cells in the PNS and oligodendrocytes in the CNS electrically insulate axons to increase the speed of conduction.
What is the epineurium?
The epineurium is the outermost layer of connective tissue that surrounds a nerve.
Which of the following is not true of motor (efferent) neurons? A) Carry signals to muscles B) Have cell bodies in the CNS C) Transmit signals to the CNS D) Are part of the peripheral nervous system
C) Transmit signals to the CNS
What is a node of Ranvier?
A node of Ranvier is a gap in the myelin sheath of a nerve, between adjacent Schwann cells.
Which of the following best describes glia? A) Conduct electrical impulses B) Support and protect neurons C) Transmit signals D) Generate action potentials