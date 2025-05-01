Introduction to Nervous Tissue quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

Where is nervous tissue primarily located in the human body? Nervous tissue is primarily located in the brain, spinal cord, and nerves that extend throughout the entire body.

What is the main role of neurons in nervous tissue? Neurons are responsible for generating and conducting electrical impulses.

Do neuroglia conduct electrical impulses? No, neuroglia do not conduct electrical impulses.

How do neuroglia differ from neurons in their function? Neuroglia do not conduct electrical impulses; instead, they support, insulate, and protect neurons.

Why are neuroglia important for neurons? Neuroglia are important because they support, insulate, and protect the delicate neurons.

What is another name for glial cells? Another name for glial cells is neuroglia.