Introduction to Nervous Tissue quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Nervous Tissue quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/22
Where is nervous tissue primarily located in the human body?
Nervous tissue is primarily located in the brain, spinal cord, and nerves that extend throughout the entire body.What is the main role of neurons in nervous tissue?
Neurons are responsible for generating and conducting electrical impulses.Do neuroglia conduct electrical impulses?
No, neuroglia do not conduct electrical impulses.How do neuroglia differ from neurons in their function?
Neuroglia do not conduct electrical impulses; instead, they support, insulate, and protect neurons.Why are neuroglia important for neurons?
Neuroglia are important because they support, insulate, and protect the delicate neurons.What is another name for glial cells?
Another name for glial cells is neuroglia.What is the main structural difference between neurons and neuroglia?
Neurons have long extensions for conducting impulses, while neuroglia are more varied in shape and do not have these long extensions.Which tissue type is specialized for generating and carrying action potentials?
Nervous tissue is specialized for generating and carrying action potentials.What is the fourth primary type of tissue in the human body?
Nervous tissue is the fourth primary type of tissue.What is the main characteristic that distinguishes neurons from other cells in nervous tissue?
Neurons are distinguished by their ability to generate and conduct electrical impulses.What is the role of insulation provided by neuroglia?
The insulation provided by neuroglia helps protect neurons and maintain efficient signal transmission.Which organs contain large amounts of nervous tissue?
The brain and spinal cord contain large amounts of nervous tissue.What is the relationship between nerves and nervous tissue?
Nerves are bundles of nervous tissue that extend throughout the body to transmit signals.Why is nervous tissue considered essential for body function?
Nervous tissue is essential because it enables communication and coordination throughout the body via electrical impulses.What is the main function of the long extensions found on neurons?
The long extensions on neurons allow them to transmit electrical impulses over long distances.How do glial cells contribute to the health of neurons?
Glial cells contribute by supporting, insulating, and protecting neurons from damage.What is the significance of having multiple types of neuroglia?
Having multiple types of neuroglia allows for a variety of support functions for neurons.Which cell type in nervous tissue is non-conducting?
Neuroglia (glial cells) are non-conducting cells in nervous tissue.What is the primary difference in function between neurons and neuroglia?
Neurons conduct electrical impulses, while neuroglia support and protect neurons.What is the role of nervous tissue in the nervous system?
Nervous tissue forms the structural and functional basis of the nervous system, enabling communication via electrical signals.How does nervous tissue contribute to the body's ability to respond to stimuli?
Nervous tissue allows the body to detect and respond to stimuli by transmitting electrical impulses.What is the importance of action potentials in nervous tissue?
Action potentials are crucial for transmitting information rapidly across the nervous system.