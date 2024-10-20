Introduction to Organ Systems definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Integumentary System Comprises the skin, hair, and nails, providing protection, a waterproof barrier, and thermal regulation.

Skeletal System Consists of bones and cartilage, providing structure, shape, and protection to the body.

Muscular System Enables movement through muscle contraction, working closely with the skeletal system.

Nervous System Includes the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, facilitating rapid communication and integration via electrical signals.

Endocrine System Composed of glands that release hormones into the bloodstream for whole-body communication and regulation.

Circulatory System Comprises the heart, blood vessels, and blood, transporting materials like oxygen, nutrients, and waste throughout the body.

Lymphatic System Includes lymphatic vessels and nodes, transporting water and aiding the immune system in fighting infections.

Respiratory System Consists of the lungs and airways, facilitating gas exchange, primarily oxygen and carbon dioxide, between the body and the environment.

Digestive System Involves the mouth, esophagus, stomach, intestines, and accessory organs, breaking down food and absorbing nutrients and water.

Urinary System Includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra, removing waste and excess water from the blood.

Reproductive System Involves organs like the testes and ovaries, responsible for producing gametes and supporting reproduction.

Homeostasis The maintenance of a stable internal environment within the body, primarily regulated by the nervous and endocrine systems.

Hormones Chemical messengers produced by endocrine glands, traveling through the bloodstream to regulate various body functions.

Immune System A network of cells and tissues that work together to defend the body against infections and diseases.