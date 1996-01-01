Introduction to Organ systems
Introduction to Organ Systems
Protection and Support
Communication and Integration
Transport and Immunity
Gas, Nutrient and Waste Exchange
Reproduction
The digestive and respiratory systems are both responsible for taking in useful molecules into the body. When taken in by these systems, where do the molecules go first?
The muscular system.
The cardiovascular system.
The endocrine system.
The urinary system.
Which system is the least responsible for keeping you alive on a day-to-day basis?
The reproductive system.
The cardiovascular system.
The digestive system.
The endocrine system.
Distinguish between the endocrine system and the nervous system.
The nervous system sends messages using chemical signals, while the endocrine system uses electric signals.
The endocrine system’s communication mechanisms tend to work more slowly than the nervous system.
The endocrine system uses direct point-to-point communication; the nervous system sends whole-body messages.
Both the systems use hormones, but hormones from the endocrine system enter the blood.
Which two systems allow materials to move from one region of the body to another?
Endocrine and cardiovascular.
Respiratory and digestive.
Digestive and integumentary.
Circulatory and lymphatic.
Which organ systems directly allow waste materials to be passed out of the body?
Respiratory and endocrine.
Circulatory and digestive.
Urinary and respiratory.
Circulatory and lymphatic.
Of all your systems, the integumentary, respiratory, and digestive most regularly experience infection from microorganisms. Which answer best describes why that may be the case?
All three systems are in regular contact with substances from outside the body that may contain bacteria.
All three systems are closely linked to the immune system, meaning they protect against microorganisms.
All three systems have limited blood supply, meaning the body has difficulty fighting infection in those places.
All three systems function to transfer materials from outside of the body to inside the body, giving microorganisms and entry point.
- The structural and functional unit of life is a. a cell, b. an organ, c. the organism, d. a molecule.
- Two of these organ systems bear the major responsibility for ensuring homeostasis of the internal environment....
- Assume that the body has been sectioned along three planes: (1) a median plane, (2) a frontal plane, and (3) a...