Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Introduction to Organ systems
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology

Introduction to Organ systems

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Introduction to Organ Systems

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

Protection and Support

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept

Communication and Integration

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
concept

Transport and Immunity

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
concept

Gas, Nutrient and Waste Exchange

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
concept

Reproduction

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
7
Problem
Problem

The digestive and respiratory systems are both responsible for taking in useful molecules into the body. When taken in by these systems, where do the molecules go first?

8
Problem
Problem

Which system is the least responsible for keeping you alive on a day-to-day basis?

9
Problem
Problem

Distinguish between the endocrine system and the nervous system.

10
Problem
Problem

Which two systems allow materials to move from one region of the body to another?

11
Problem
Problem

Which organ systems directly allow waste materials to be passed out of the body?

12
Problem
Problem

Of all your systems, the integumentary, respiratory, and digestive most regularly experience infection from microorganisms. Which answer best describes why that may be the case?

Previous TopicNext Topic