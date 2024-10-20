Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #3 Flashcards

Which of the following systems produces hormones? a) Nervous system b) Endocrine system c) Digestive system d) Respiratory system
b) Endocrine system
Which body system allows the body to move? a) Nervous system b) Muscular system c) Digestive system d) Endocrine system
b) Muscular system
Which body system is not affected by intoxication? a) Nervous system b) Digestive system c) Muscular system d) Integumentary system
d) Integumentary system
Which is a monogastric animal? a) Cow b) Horse c) Sheep d) Goat
b) Horse
The nurse is performing the assessment shown. What is the nurse assessing in this client? a) Heart rate b) Blood pressure c) Respiratory rate d) Temperature
b) Blood pressure
Which of the following is not a limbic system structure? a) Amygdala b) Hippocampus c) Thalamus d) Cerebellum
d) Cerebellum
A client is scheduled for a CABG procedure. What information should the nurse provide to the client? a) Details about the surgical process b) The history of CABG procedures c) The cost of the procedure d) The surgeon's credentials
a) Details about the surgical process
Efforts at toilet training usually begin during which of Freud's psychosexual stages? a) Oral stage b) Anal stage c) Phallic stage d) Latency stage
b) Anal stage
Which of the following actions should the nurse be prepared for at this time? a) Administering medication b) Performing surgery c) Providing patient education d) Monitoring vital signs
d) Monitoring vital signs
What is the purpose of the cap and tail in mRNA processing? a) To protect mRNA from degradation b) To initiate protein synthesis c) To bind to ribosomes d) To transport mRNA out of the nucleus
a) To protect mRNA from degradation
Which of the following describes the anther? a) The part of the flower that produces pollen b) The structure that supports the flower c) The part that attracts pollinators d) The structure that contains ovules
a) The part of the flower that produces pollen
How are bat forelimbs different from other mammals’ forelimbs? a) They are shorter b) They are adapted for flight c) They are used for swimming d) They are used for digging
b) They are adapted for flight
Which of the following is an example of a positive symptom of schizophrenia? a) Apathy b) Hallucinations c) Social withdrawal d) Lack of motivation
b) Hallucinations
Why is it important to study organ systems? a) To understand how the body functions as a whole b) To memorize all body parts c) To focus only on one system d) To ignore the body's complexity
a) To understand how the body functions as a whole
A nurse is preparing to assess a client's vital signs. In which order should the nurse assess them? a) Temperature, pulse, respiration, blood pressure b) Pulse, respiration, temperature, blood pressure c) Respiration, blood pressure, temperature, pulse d) Blood pressure, temperature, pulse, respiration
a) Temperature, pulse, respiration, blood pressure
What is the likely problem the patient is suffering from if they have difficulty breathing and chest pain? a) Heart attack b) Common cold c) Migraine d) Indigestion
a) Heart attack
Which of the following structures are found in some plant cells but not in animal cells? a) Cell wall b) Mitochondria c) Nucleus d) Ribosomes
a) Cell wall
Which of the following statements about the mesentery is incorrect? a) It supports the intestines b) It contains blood vessels c) It is part of the skeletal system d) It stores fat
c) It is part of the skeletal system
Each segment of an annelid contains which of the following? a) A single nerve cord b) A pair of nephridia c) A single heart d) A pair of lungs
b) A pair of nephridia
The nurse questions the client about her symptoms. What should the nurse ask about first? a) The client's favorite food b) The onset of symptoms c) The client's hobbies d) The client's family history
b) The onset of symptoms
Which of the following statements regarding angina pectoris is true? a) It is a type of heart attack b) It is caused by a lack of oxygen to the heart muscle c) It is a lung condition d) It is unrelated to heart disease
b) It is caused by a lack of oxygen to the heart muscle
Which techniques can the nurse use for collecting patient assessment data? a) Observation b) Interviewing c) Physical examination d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Which of the following is true concerning flaps in surgical procedures? a) They are used to close wounds b) They are always temporary c) They are not used in reconstructive surgery d) They are only used in cosmetic surgery
a) They are used to close wounds
Which describes the horizons in a soil profile? a) Layers of soil b) Types of plants c) Levels of sunlight d) Amounts of rainfall
a) Layers of soil
Which of the following rids the body of waste and transports nutrients through the body? a) Circulatory system b) Nervous system c) Muscular system d) Integumentary system
a) Circulatory system
Which of the following is not considered a way to restrain a client? a) Using side rails b) Applying a seatbelt c) Administering medication d) Providing verbal instructions
d) Providing verbal instructions
Which of the following is(are) obstructive conditions? a) Asthma b) Emphysema c) Chronic bronchitis d) All of the above
d) All of the above
If you were to jog for an hour, which body system would be most active in providing energy? a) Digestive system b) Respiratory system c) Muscular system d) Nervous system
c) Muscular system
Prior to the administration of nitroglycerin, what should the nurse assess? a) Blood pressure b) Heart rate c) Respiratory rate d) Temperature
a) Blood pressure
Which client is most likely at risk to become a victim of elder abuse? a) A healthy, independent senior b) A senior with cognitive impairment c) A senior living with family d) A senior with a strong social network
b) A senior with cognitive impairment
Which of the following organs is not involved in the synthesis of vitamin D? a) Skin b) Liver c) Kidneys d) Heart
d) Heart
Which of the following statements about vertebrates is true? a) They all have a backbone b) They are all warm-blooded c) They all lay eggs d) They all have scales
a) They all have a backbone
The nurse is assessing a client’s abdomen. For which reason should the nurse perform deep palpation? a) To assess skin temperature b) To evaluate bowel sounds c) To identify abdominal masses d) To check for surface tenderness
c) To identify abdominal masses
Which responsibility best describes the role of a nurse as manager? a) Directing patient care b) Administering medication c) Performing surgery d) Diagnosing conditions
a) Directing patient care
Which of the following statements is consistent with the dietary guidelines? a) Consume more saturated fats b) Increase intake of added sugars c) Eat a variety of nutrient-dense foods d) Limit physical activity
c) Eat a variety of nutrient-dense foods
What is a group of organs that work together to accomplish a task? a) Tissue b) Organ system c) Cell d) Organism
b) Organ system
Which of the following describes the thymus? a) A gland that produces insulin b) A gland involved in immune function c) A muscle that pumps blood d) A bone that supports the body
b) A gland involved in immune function
Which action by the nurse initiates the physical assessment of a patient’s mobility? a) Asking the patient to walk b) Observing the patient in bed c) Checking the patient's chart d) Measuring the patient's height
a) Asking the patient to walk
Which statement describes how the nursing process applies to pharmacology? a) It involves only medication administration b) It includes assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation c) It focuses solely on drug interactions d) It excludes patient education
b) It includes assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation
Based on the tree below, what is the primary function of the roots? a) Photosynthesis b) Nutrient absorption c) Seed production d) Flowering