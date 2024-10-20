Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #4 Flashcards

What is the function of the tube feet in echinoderms? a) Locomotion b) Digestion c) Respiration d) Reproduction
a) Locomotion
Which patient is the highest priority? a) A patient with a mild headache b) A patient with chest pain c) A patient with a low-grade fever d) A patient who is sleeping
b) A patient with chest pain
Which of the following statements about the vascular cambium is true? a) It is responsible for secondary growth b) It is found in all plants c) It produces flowers d) It is involved in photosynthesis
a) It is responsible for secondary growth
What is the priority focused nursing assessment for a patient with respiratory distress? a) Heart rate b) Blood pressure c) Oxygen saturation d) Temperature
c) Oxygen saturation
Which of the following is a portal system? a) Hepatic portal system b) Lymphatic system c) Nervous system d) Endocrine system
a) Hepatic portal system
Which of the following statements about infarction is correct? a) It is a reversible condition b) It results from inadequate blood supply c) It is unrelated to heart disease d) It is a type of infection
b) It results from inadequate blood supply
Which current in a gyre is deep and cold? a) Western boundary current b) Eastern boundary current c) Equatorial current d) Countercurrent
b) Eastern boundary current
What position should the patient be in to use a bedpan? a) Supine b) Prone c) Semi-Fowler's d) Trendelenburg
c) Semi-Fowler's
What describes an organ system? a) A group of cells with similar function b) A collection of tissues with a common function c) A group of organs that work together to perform a specific function d) A single organ with multiple functions
c) A group of organs that work together to perform a specific function
The nurse is performing the technique shown. What is the nurse assessing? a) Heart rate b) Blood pressure c) Respiratory rate d) Temperature
b) Blood pressure
Which body systems work together to remove waste from the body? a) Respiratory and digestive systems b) Urinary and respiratory systems c) Circulatory and nervous systems d) Endocrine and integumentary systems
b) Urinary and respiratory systems
The corona radiata encloses which of the following? a) Ovum b) Sperm c) Embryo d) Zygote
a) Ovum
What is the large flat muscle that separates the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity? a) Diaphragm b) Intercostal muscle c) Pectoralis major d) Rectus abdominis
a) Diaphragm
Which statement describes the medulla? a) It is part of the brainstem b) It is involved in voluntary movement c) It is responsible for memory d) It is part of the limbic system
a) It is part of the brainstem
Gout is a disorder of which of the following body systems? a) Nervous system b) Musculoskeletal system c) Digestive system d) Respiratory system
b) Musculoskeletal system
What occurs during the working phase of the nurse-client relationship? a) Establishing rapport b) Setting goals c) Implementing interventions d) Terminating the relationship
c) Implementing interventions
Which body system includes the heart and blood vessels? a) Respiratory system b) Circulatory system c) Digestive system d) Nervous system
b) Circulatory system
In a tube-within-a-tube body plan, what does the inner tube represent? a) Skin b) Digestive tract c) Muscles d) Bones
b) Digestive tract
Which organ is incorrectly paired with its function? a) Heart - pumps blood b) Lungs - exchange gases c) Liver - produces insulin d) Kidneys - filter blood
c) Liver - produces insulin
What is the nurse’s priority action in caring for a client who has just had a liver biopsy? a) Encourage ambulation b) Monitor for bleeding c) Administer pain medication d) Provide a high-protein diet
b) Monitor for bleeding
Which of the following organs is correctly paired with its function? a) Heart - filters blood b) Lungs - exchange gases c) Liver - stores oxygen d) Kidneys - produce bile
b) Lungs - exchange gases
Why are some cells shaded gray in diagrams? a) To indicate they are inactive b) To show they are dead c) To highlight their importance d) To differentiate them from others
d) To differentiate them from others
Which of the following is associated with celiac disease? a) Gluten intolerance b) Lactose intolerance c) Peanut allergy d) Shellfish allergy
a) Gluten intolerance
Which of the following organs would experience decreased blood flow during exercise? a) Heart b) Muscles c) Skin d) Digestive organs
d) Digestive organs
All of the following are risk factors for atherosclerosis except for what? a) High cholesterol b) Smoking c) Regular exercise d) High blood pressure
c) Regular exercise
When caring for an immobile client, which of the following is a priority intervention? a) Encouraging fluid intake b) Providing a high-calorie diet c) Turning the client every two hours d) Administering pain medication
c) Turning the client every two hours
Which of the following supports body weight when sitting? a) Femur b) Pelvis c) Tibia d) Humerus
b) Pelvis
The nurse is auscultating the chest in an adult. Which technique is correct? a) Using the bell of the stethoscope b) Using the diaphragm of the stethoscope c) Listening over clothing d) Listening with the stethoscope turned off
b) Using the diaphragm of the stethoscope
The nurse teaches the client to do which of the following prior to surgery? a) Eat a large meal b) Avoid all medications c) Practice deep breathing exercises d) Ignore preoperative instructions
c) Practice deep breathing exercises
Which organ systems are necessary for the production of vitamin D? a) Integumentary and skeletal systems b) Digestive and respiratory systems c) Nervous and endocrine systems d) Circulatory and urinary systems
a) Integumentary and skeletal systems
Which of the following statements correctly describes peristalsis? a) It is the voluntary contraction of muscles b) It is the rhythmic contraction of smooth muscles c) It occurs only in the stomach d) It is unrelated to digestion
b) It is the rhythmic contraction of smooth muscles
Which behavior would the nurse expect a two-year-old child to exhibit? a) Sharing toys willingly b) Following complex instructions c) Engaging in parallel play d) Reading simple books
c) Engaging in parallel play
The common hepatic duct is part of which organ system? a) Digestive system b) Respiratory system c) Circulatory system d) Nervous system
a) Digestive system
Which of the following is an appropriately assigned task for the nursing assistant? a) Administering medication b) Taking vital signs c) Performing surgery d) Diagnosing a condition
b) Taking vital signs
Which organ protects the body from external harm? a) Heart b) Skin c) Liver d) Kidneys
b) Skin
Which organ is retroperitoneal? a) Stomach b) Liver c) Kidney d) Heart
c) Kidney
Which body system removes carbon dioxide and waste? a) Respiratory system b) Digestive system c) Nervous system d) Integumentary system
a) Respiratory system
What is the focus during the preoperative phase of surgery? a) Ensuring patient safety b) Performing the surgery c) Administering anesthesia d) Discharging the patient
a) Ensuring patient safety
Which of the following are all complications associated with immobility? a) Pressure ulcers, muscle atrophy, pneumonia b) Increased energy, improved circulation, weight loss c) Enhanced flexibility, stronger muscles, better posture d) Improved mood, increased appetite, better sleep
a) Pressure ulcers, muscle atrophy, pneumonia
Which of the following is not part of the hepatic portal system? a) Hepatic artery b) Portal vein c) Hepatic vein d) Inferior vena cava