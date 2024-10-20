Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #5 Flashcards

Which of the following is the defining characteristic of antisocial personality disorder? a) Empathy and compassion b) Disregard for others' rights c) Strong social connections d) High levels of anxiety
b) Disregard for others' rights
Which organs or parts of organs are considered to be retroperitoneal? Check all that apply. a) Kidneys b) Liver c) Pancreas d) Stomach
a) Kidneys, c) Pancreas
What is essential for the nurse to obtain before administering a medication to the client? a) Client's favorite color b) Informed consent c) Client's family history d) Client's dietary preferences
b) Informed consent
A patient is scheduled for a chest x-ray. What information is necessary to schedule the procedure? a) Patient's favorite movie b) Patient's medical history c) Patient's clothing size d) Patient's dietary habits
b) Patient's medical history
Where are most of the worm’s internal organs located? a) In the head b) In the segments c) In the tail d) In the legs
b) In the segments
Which organ system removes carbon dioxide from the bloodstream? a) Digestive system b) Respiratory system c) Nervous system d) Integumentary system
b) Respiratory system
What does the epiglottis do? a) Produces sound b) Prevents food from entering the airway c) Filters air d) Absorbs nutrients
b) Prevents food from entering the airway
Which of the following is an example of an organ? a) Heart b) Blood c) Skin cell d) Muscle fiber
a) Heart
Which body system supports and protects the other body system? a) Muscular system b) Skeletal system c) Digestive system d) Endocrine system
b) Skeletal system
Which two systems work together to deliver oxygen to all organs of the human body? a) Respiratory and circulatory systems b) Digestive and nervous systems c) Muscular and skeletal systems d) Endocrine and integumentary systems
a) Respiratory and circulatory systems
Which of the following is required to prepare for an IVP (Intravenous Pyelogram)? a) Fasting b) Drinking a lot of water c) Taking a sedative d) Eating a large meal
a) Fasting
Which of these is the uppermost ocean zone? a) Abyssal zone b) Bathyal zone c) Epipelagic zone d) Hadal zone
c) Epipelagic zone
Which of the following would be the first step in conducting a cross-sectional study? a) Collecting data b) Defining the population c) Analyzing results d) Publishing findings
b) Defining the population
Which part of the nursing process involves the nurse setting short-term goals for the patient? a) Assessment b) Diagnosis c) Planning d) Evaluation
c) Planning
Which organ system functions to keep the body protected from the outside world? a) Integumentary system b) Digestive system c) Nervous system d) Endocrine system
a) Integumentary system
Which body system has a function most similar to the role the lysosome plays for a cell? a) Digestive system b) Respiratory system c) Nervous system d) Circulatory system
a) Digestive system
Which of the following is an example of vehicle transmission? a) Direct contact b) Airborne droplets c) Contaminated food d) Insect bites
c) Contaminated food
Which of the following is not a function of hepatocytes? a) Producing bile b) Storing glucose c) Filtering blood d) Producing insulin
d) Producing insulin
Which of the following are primate traits? a) Opposable thumbs b) Large brain relative to body size c) Forward-facing eyes d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Which of the following may be indicators of elder client abuse? Select all that apply. a) Unexplained bruises b) Frequent hospital visits c) Social withdrawal d) Improved mood
a) Unexplained bruises, b) Frequent hospital visits, c) Social withdrawal
Which of these is an example of secondary prevention? a) Immunization b) Screening tests c) Rehabilitation d) Health education
b) Screening tests
Which client should the nurse assess first? a) A client with stable vital signs b) A client with chest pain c) A client who is sleeping d) A client with a mild headache
b) A client with chest pain
Which of the following can be found within the stroma of a chloroplast? a) Thylakoids b) Ribosomes c) DNA d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Which of the following lists the body's first line of defense against pathogens? a) Skin and mucous membranes b) White blood cells c) Antibodies d) Vaccines
a) Skin and mucous membranes
Which of the following statements about sphincters is false? a) They are found only in the digestive system b) They regulate the passage of substances c) They are circular muscles d) They can be voluntary or involuntary
a) They are found only in the digestive system
Which of the following was first demonstrated by Ivan Pavlov? a) Operant conditioning b) Classical conditioning c) Observational learning d) Cognitive development
b) Classical conditioning
Which statement by the new nurse indicates understanding of the nurse’s role in pain management? a) 'I will ignore the patient's pain.' b) 'I will assess and document the patient's pain level regularly.' c) 'I will only give pain medication when asked.' d) 'I will avoid discussing pain with the patient.'
b) 'I will assess and document the patient's pain level regularly.'
Which of the following describes the sublingual route of medication administration? a) Medication is swallowed b) Medication is injected c) Medication is placed under the tongue d) Medication is applied to the skin
c) Medication is placed under the tongue
You are assessing a client for acute cholecystitis. What sign would you assess for? a) Murphy's sign b) Babinski's sign c) Tinel's sign d) Romberg's sign
a) Murphy's sign
Which of the following pairs of career descriptions and work tasks is not correctly matched? a) Nurse - administers medication b) Teacher - grades papers c) Chef - performs surgery d) Engineer - designs structures
c) Chef - performs surgery
What is the term for the flexible rod-like tissue that extends along the dorsal side of a chordate? a) Notochord b) Spine c) Cartilage d) Ligament
a) Notochord
Which of the following statements is true about alcoholism? a) It is a choice b) It is a chronic disease c) It has no genetic component d) It is easily cured
b) It is a chronic disease
Which intervention should the nurse initiate first for a patient with difficulty breathing? a) Administer oxygen b) Call the family c) Provide a meal d) Take a break
a) Administer oxygen
Which of the following is an example of objective data? a) Patient's pain level b) Patient's mood c) Patient's temperature d) Patient's opinion
c) Patient's temperature
Which of the following body systems eliminates waste from the circulatory system? a) Respiratory system b) Urinary system c) Digestive system d) Nervous system
b) Urinary system
Which pediatric client requires immediate intervention by the nurse? a) A child with a mild fever b) A child with difficulty breathing c) A child who is sleeping d) A child with a runny nose
b) A child with difficulty breathing
Which of the following anatomical structures is not part of the conducting zone? a) Trachea b) Bronchi c) Alveoli d) Larynx
c) Alveoli
Which of the following statements best describes the outer core of the Earth? a) It is solid and composed of iron b) It is liquid and composed of iron and nickel c) It is gaseous and composed of hydrogen d) It is solid and composed of silicon
b) It is liquid and composed of iron and nickel
Which nursing intervention is an example of tertiary preventive care? a) Immunization b) Rehabilitation c) Health education d) Screening tests
b) Rehabilitation
Which of the following would be a barrier to learning in the psychomotor domain? a) Lack of motivation b) Physical disability c) Emotional stress d) Cognitive impairment