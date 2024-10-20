Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #6 Flashcards

Which of the following statements regarding a within-subjects design is correct? a) Each participant is exposed to only one condition b) Each participant is exposed to all conditions c) It requires a large sample size d) It is not suitable for repeated measures
b) Each participant is exposed to all conditions
Which body systems are involved in the removal of waste? Choose more than one answer. a) Respiratory system b) Urinary system c) Digestive system d) Nervous system
a) Respiratory system, b) Urinary system, c) Digestive system
Which of the nurse’s questions demonstrates critical thinking? a) 'What is your favorite color?' b) 'How can we improve your care?' c) 'Do you like the hospital food?' d) 'How was your day?'
b) 'How can we improve your care?'
Which of the following statements about type 2 diabetes is accurate? a) It is caused by a lack of insulin production b) It is always diagnosed in childhood c) It can be managed with lifestyle changes d) It has no genetic component
c) It can be managed with lifestyle changes
What are the functions of corridors in ecological landscapes? a) They provide habitat connectivity b) They increase habitat fragmentation c) They prevent species migration d) They reduce biodiversity
a) They provide habitat connectivity
In medical experiments, what is the purpose of a control group? a) To receive the experimental treatment b) To provide a baseline for comparison c) To ensure all variables are tested d) To increase the sample size
b) To provide a baseline for comparison
Why is the epiglottis important? a) It produces sound b) It prevents food from entering the airway c) It filters air d) It absorbs nutrients
b) It prevents food from entering the airway
Structures C and D collectively form which of the following? a) A joint b) A muscle group c) A nerve bundle d) A vascular network
a) A joint
Which system moves the body? a) Nervous system b) Muscular system c) Digestive system d) Endocrine system
b) Muscular system
Which body system moves oxygen into the blood and removes carbon dioxide from the blood? a) Digestive system b) Respiratory system c) Nervous system d) Integumentary system
b) Respiratory system
Which action is a priority for the nurse when finding medications at a client’s bedside? a) Administer the medications b) Remove the medications c) Ignore the medications d) Ask the client to take them
b) Remove the medications
Which system sends nutrients to all the body's cells? a) Circulatory system b) Nervous system c) Muscular system d) Integumentary system
a) Circulatory system
What is the function of each of these structures: heart, lungs, and kidneys? a) Heart - pumps blood, Lungs - exchange gases, Kidneys - filter blood b) Heart - filters blood, Lungs - produce hormones, Kidneys - store oxygen c) Heart - stores nutrients, Lungs - digest food, Kidneys - produce bile d) Heart - produces insulin, Lungs - absorb nutrients, Kidneys - exchange gases
Which of the following statements is true about stroke? a) It is caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain b) It is unrelated to blood flow c) It has no risk factors d) It is always fatal
a) It is caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain
Which of the following is included in cast care? a) Keeping the cast dry b) Removing the cast daily c) Applying lotion under the cast d) Ignoring any discomfort
a) Keeping the cast dry
Which organ system works closely with the nervous system to produce hormones? a) Digestive system b) Endocrine system c) Respiratory system d) Integumentary system
b) Endocrine system
What is the function of these structures: arteries, veins, and capillaries? a) Arteries - carry blood away from the heart, Veins - carry blood to the heart, Capillaries - exchange nutrients and gases b) Arteries - store blood, Veins - produce hormones, Capillaries - filter blood c) Arteries - digest food, Veins - absorb nutrients, Capillaries - produce bile d) Arteries - produce insulin, Veins - store oxygen, Capillaries - exchange gases
a) Arteries - carry blood away from the heart, Veins - carry blood to the heart, Capillaries - exchange nutrients and gases
Which of the following is true of multi-system trauma? a) It involves only one body system b) It requires specialized care c) It is always minor d) It has no long-term effects
b) It requires specialized care
Which of the following are functions of dressings? (Select all that apply.) a) Protecting the wound b) Absorbing drainage c) Providing support d) Restricting movement
a) Protecting the wound, b) Absorbing drainage, c) Providing support
What organ provides support for our body and protection for our internal organs? a) Heart b) Skin c) Skeleton d) Liver
c) Skeleton
The nurse performs a comprehensive assessment on a new client. What is the next action of the nurse? a) Develop a care plan b) Discharge the client c) Ignore the findings d) Administer medication
a) Develop a care plan
The circulatory system works most closely with which other system? a) Nervous system b) Respiratory system c) Digestive system d) Integumentary system
b) Respiratory system
Which organ produces and stores glucose in the form of glycogen? a) Heart b) Liver c) Lungs d) Kidneys
b) Liver
What is an example of an appropriate liquid measuring device for patients? a) A teaspoon b) A graduated cylinder c) A coffee cup d) A tablespoon
b) A graduated cylinder
If you were a predator bird, which adaptation would be most beneficial for hunting? a) Sharp talons b) Bright feathers c) Long beak d) Short wings
a) Sharp talons
Which statement best describes the significance of this process: photosynthesis? a) It converts light energy into chemical energy b) It produces oxygen as a waste product c) It occurs only in animals d) It is unrelated to energy production
a) It converts light energy into chemical energy
A laissez-faire nurse-manager takes which action? a) Provides clear instructions b) Avoids making decisions c) Sets strict rules d) Monitors staff closely
b) Avoids making decisions
When should the nurse encourage the postoperative patient to get out of bed? a) Immediately after surgery b) When the patient feels ready c) After the first meal d) When the doctor orders it
d) When the doctor orders it
Which of the following situations is best handled by the Fowler's bed position? a) Eating b) Sleeping c) Surgery d) Exercise
a) Eating
What three systems work together to move the body? a) Nervous, muscular, and skeletal systems b) Digestive, respiratory, and circulatory systems c) Endocrine, integumentary, and lymphatic systems d) Urinary, reproductive, and immune systems
a) Nervous, muscular, and skeletal systems
What should health care workers avoid while on the telephone? a) Speaking clearly b) Sharing patient information c) Listening carefully d) Taking notes
b) Sharing patient information
Which of the following is not a component of the limbic system? a) Amygdala b) Hippocampus c) Thalamus d) Cerebellum
d) Cerebellum
Which of the following organs is incorrectly paired with its function? a) Heart - pumps blood b) Lungs - exchange gases c) Liver - produces insulin d) Kidneys - filter blood
c) Liver - produces insulin
Which of the following statements is consistent with the dietary guidelines for Americans? a) Consume more saturated fats b) Increase intake of added sugars c) Eat a variety of nutrient-dense foods d) Limit physical activity
c) Eat a variety of nutrient-dense foods
A plant's vascular system is most similar to which system in the human body? a) Nervous system b) Circulatory system c) Digestive system d) Respiratory system
b) Circulatory system
Which of the following statements correctly describes the vascular cambium? a) It is responsible for secondary growth b) It is found in all plants c) It produces flowers d) It is involved in photosynthesis
a) It is responsible for secondary growth
Which of the following statements concerning the primary motor area is true? a) It is located in the occipital lobe b) It controls voluntary movements c) It processes sensory information d) It is involved in language comprehension
b) It controls voluntary movements
Which of the following accurately describe a closed circulatory system? a) Blood is contained within vessels b) Blood flows freely through body cavities c) It is found only in invertebrates d) It does not involve a heart
a) Blood is contained within vessels
What is the role of the community health nurse? (Select all that apply.) a) Providing direct patient care b) Educating the community c) Conducting research d) Advocating for public health
a) Providing direct patient care, b) Educating the community, d) Advocating for public health
A nurse is assessing a client’s pain level. Which would be the most appropriate method? a) Asking the client to rate their pain on a scale b) Observing the client's facial expressions c) Measuring the client's blood pressure d) Checking the client's temperature
a) Asking the client to rate their pain on a scale