Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #7 Flashcards

Which statement about exercise is true? a) It decreases muscle strength b) It improves cardiovascular health c) It increases the risk of injury d) It has no effect on mood
b) It improves cardiovascular health
What do structures B and C have in common? a) They are both part of the digestive system b) They are both involved in gas exchange c) They are both muscles d) They are both bones
b) They are both involved in gas exchange
Which of the following actions is an example of tertiary prevention? a) Immunization b) Rehabilitation c) Health education d) Screening tests
b) Rehabilitation
Which of the statements does not describe a function of the vascular cambium? a) It produces secondary xylem and phloem b) It increases the diameter of stems and roots c) It is involved in photosynthesis d) It is responsible for secondary growth
c) It is involved in photosynthesis
What procedure involves withdrawing fluid from a body cavity in the chest? a) Thoracentesis b) Paracentesis c) Arthrocentesis d) Amniocentesis