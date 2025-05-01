Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #8 Flashcards
Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #8
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
How are organ systems typically grouped in anatomy and physiology courses?
Organ systems are typically grouped by their primary functions, such as protection, support, communication, transport, exchange, and reproduction.What are the primary functions of the integumentary system?
The integumentary system provides protection, a waterproof barrier, and thermal regulation.What is the main function of the skeletal system?
The skeletal system provides structure and protection for the body.How does the skeletal system protect internal organs?
The skeletal system protects internal organs by encasing them in hard structures, such as the rib cage protecting the heart and lungs.How do muscles and bones work together to produce movement?
Muscles contract to pull on bones, which act as levers to produce movement.What are the two main organ systems responsible for communication and integration in the body?
The nervous system and the endocrine system are responsible for communication and integration.What are the main components of the nervous system?
The nervous system consists of the brain, spinal cord, nerves, and sometimes the special senses.What are the main components of the endocrine system?
The endocrine system is made up of endocrine glands that secrete hormones.How do the speed and specificity of communication differ between the nervous and endocrine systems?
The nervous system provides rapid, specific communication, while the endocrine system provides slower, widespread communication.What is the main function of the circulatory (cardiovascular) system?
The circulatory system transports materials such as oxygen, nutrients, waste, hormones, and water throughout the body.What is the primary function of the lymphatic system?
The lymphatic system transports water and is part of the immune system.What is the relationship between the lymphatic system and the immune system?
The immune system uses the lymphatic system's vessels and organs, such as lymph nodes, to travel and fight infections.What is the main function of the respiratory system?
The respiratory system exchanges gases, primarily oxygen and carbon dioxide, between the body and the environment.How does the respiratory system remove waste from the body?
The respiratory system removes carbon dioxide, a waste product of cellular respiration, from the body.What are the main components of the digestive system?
The digestive system includes the mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and accessory organs like the liver, pancreas, and gallbladder.What is the main function of the urinary system?
The urinary system removes waste and excess water from the blood.What is the primary waste product removed by the urinary system?
The primary waste product is urea, a nitrogenous compound.What is the main function of the reproductive system?
The reproductive system produces offspring.What are the main functions of the female reproductive system?
The female reproductive system produces eggs, receives sperm, supports fetal development, gives birth, and provides milk for the newborn.What is the primary function of the male reproductive system?
The male reproductive system produces and delivers sperm to the female.Can a person live without a reproductive system?
Yes, a person can live without a reproductive system, although it is necessary for the continuation of the species.Do organ systems work independently in the body?
No, organ systems are highly integrated and often have overlapping functions.How does the immune system travel throughout the body?
The immune system uses the lymphatic vessels to travel and reach different parts of the body.What materials are transported by the circulatory system?
The circulatory system transports oxygen, nutrients, waste, hormones, and water.What is the function of lymph nodes in the lymphatic system?
Lymph nodes are sites where immune responses can be initiated and infections can be fought.What is the difference between waste removed by the digestive system and the urinary system?
The digestive system removes undigested material, while the urinary system removes metabolic waste from the blood.How does the body obtain oxygen for cellular respiration?
Oxygen is obtained through the respiratory system and absorbed into the blood in the lungs.What is the function of the ureters in the urinary system?
The ureters transport urine from the kidneys to the bladder.What is the function of the urethra in the urinary system?
The urethra carries urine from the bladder to the outside of the body.What is the function of the testes in the male reproductive system?
The testes produce sperm for reproduction.What is the function of the mammary glands in the female reproductive system?
The mammary glands produce milk to nourish the newborn.What is the function of the ductus deferens in the male reproductive system?
The ductus deferens transports sperm from the testes to the urethra.What is the function of the uterine tubes in the female reproductive system?
The uterine tubes transport eggs from the ovaries to the uterus and are the site of fertilization.What is the function of the liver in the digestive system?
The liver produces bile, which aids in the digestion of fats.What is the function of the gallbladder in the digestive system?
The gallbladder stores and releases bile into the small intestine.What is the function of the small intestine in the digestive system?
The small intestine is the main site for nutrient absorption into the blood.What is the function of the large intestine in the digestive system?
The large intestine absorbs water and forms feces from undigested material.What is the function of the stomach in the digestive system?
The stomach breaks down food using acids and enzymes.What is the function of the mouth in the digestive system?
The mouth begins mechanical and chemical digestion of food.What is the function of the esophagus in the digestive system?
The esophagus transports food from the mouth to the stomach.