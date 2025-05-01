Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How are organ systems typically grouped in anatomy and physiology courses? Organ systems are typically grouped by their primary functions, such as protection, support, communication, transport, exchange, and reproduction.

What are the primary functions of the integumentary system? The integumentary system provides protection, a waterproof barrier, and thermal regulation.

What is the main function of the skeletal system? The skeletal system provides structure and protection for the body.

How does the skeletal system protect internal organs? The skeletal system protects internal organs by encasing them in hard structures, such as the rib cage protecting the heart and lungs.

How do muscles and bones work together to produce movement? Muscles contract to pull on bones, which act as levers to produce movement.

What are the two main organ systems responsible for communication and integration in the body? The nervous system and the endocrine system are responsible for communication and integration.