Introduction to Reflex Arcs definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Reflex Arcs definitions
- Reflex ArcA neuronal pathway controlling a reflex action, involving sensory receptors, neurons, an integration center, motor neurons, and effectors.
- InterneuronA neuron located between sensory and motor neurons, facilitating communication and impulse transmission between them.
- Sensory ReceptorA structure that detects stimuli, initiating a reflex by firing an action potential transmitted by sensory neurons.
- Sensory NeuronA neuron that transmits impulses from sensory receptors to the central nervous system for processing.
- Integration CenterPart of the CNS where sensory information is processed, located in the brain or spinal cord depending on reflex complexity.
- Motor NeuronA neuron that conducts impulses from the integration center to effectors, triggering a response to stimuli.
- EffectorA muscle fiber or gland cell that responds to motor impulses by contracting or secreting substances.
- Innate ReflexA genetically programmed reflex present at birth, such as the startle reflex in newborns.
- Acquired ReflexA learned motor pattern developed through experience, like braking a car instinctively.
- Somatic ReflexA reflex involving the musculoskeletal system, controlled by the somatic nervous system.
- Autonomic ReflexA reflex affecting internal organs, controlled by the autonomic nervous system, involving non-skeletal responses.
- Monosynaptic ReflexA reflex with a single synapse between a sensory and a motor neuron, allowing rapid response.
- Polysynaptic ReflexA reflex involving multiple synapses, typically including interneurons, allowing complex processing.
- Knee Jerk ReflexAn innate, monosynaptic somatic reflex causing leg extension when the knee is tapped.
- Babinski ReflexAn innate, polysynaptic somatic reflex in infants, causing toe fanning when the foot is stroked.