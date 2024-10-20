Skip to main content
Introduction to Reflex Arcs definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Reflex Arcs definitions
  • Reflex Arc
    A neuronal pathway controlling a reflex action, involving sensory receptors, neurons, an integration center, motor neurons, and effectors.
  • Interneuron
    A neuron located between sensory and motor neurons, facilitating communication and impulse transmission between them.
  • Sensory Receptor
    A structure that detects stimuli, initiating a reflex by firing an action potential transmitted by sensory neurons.
  • Sensory Neuron
    A neuron that transmits impulses from sensory receptors to the central nervous system for processing.
  • Integration Center
    Part of the CNS where sensory information is processed, located in the brain or spinal cord depending on reflex complexity.
  • Motor Neuron
    A neuron that conducts impulses from the integration center to effectors, triggering a response to stimuli.
  • Effector
    A muscle fiber or gland cell that responds to motor impulses by contracting or secreting substances.
  • Innate Reflex
    A genetically programmed reflex present at birth, such as the startle reflex in newborns.
  • Acquired Reflex
    A learned motor pattern developed through experience, like braking a car instinctively.
  • Somatic Reflex
    A reflex involving the musculoskeletal system, controlled by the somatic nervous system.
  • Autonomic Reflex
    A reflex affecting internal organs, controlled by the autonomic nervous system, involving non-skeletal responses.
  • Monosynaptic Reflex
    A reflex with a single synapse between a sensory and a motor neuron, allowing rapid response.
  • Polysynaptic Reflex
    A reflex involving multiple synapses, typically including interneurons, allowing complex processing.
  • Knee Jerk Reflex
    An innate, monosynaptic somatic reflex causing leg extension when the knee is tapped.
  • Babinski Reflex
    An innate, polysynaptic somatic reflex in infants, causing toe fanning when the foot is stroked.