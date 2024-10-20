Introduction to Reflex Arcs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Reflex Arc A neuronal pathway controlling a reflex action, involving sensory receptors, neurons, an integration center, motor neurons, and effectors.

Interneuron A neuron located between sensory and motor neurons, facilitating communication and impulse transmission between them.

Sensory Receptor A structure that detects stimuli, initiating a reflex by firing an action potential transmitted by sensory neurons.

Sensory Neuron A neuron that transmits impulses from sensory receptors to the central nervous system for processing.

Integration Center Part of the CNS where sensory information is processed, located in the brain or spinal cord depending on reflex complexity.

Motor Neuron A neuron that conducts impulses from the integration center to effectors, triggering a response to stimuli.

Effector A muscle fiber or gland cell that responds to motor impulses by contracting or secreting substances.

Innate Reflex A genetically programmed reflex present at birth, such as the startle reflex in newborns.

Acquired Reflex A learned motor pattern developed through experience, like braking a car instinctively.

Somatic Reflex A reflex involving the musculoskeletal system, controlled by the somatic nervous system.

Autonomic Reflex A reflex affecting internal organs, controlled by the autonomic nervous system, involving non-skeletal responses.

Monosynaptic Reflex A reflex with a single synapse between a sensory and a motor neuron, allowing rapid response.

Polysynaptic Reflex A reflex involving multiple synapses, typically including interneurons, allowing complex processing.

Knee Jerk Reflex An innate, monosynaptic somatic reflex causing leg extension when the knee is tapped.