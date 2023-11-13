13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to Reflex Arcs
13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to Reflex Arcs
1
concept
Introduction to Reflex Arcs
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Introduction to Reflex Arcs Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Which stage of a reflex arc would be significantly different in a reflex that is initiated by the brain compared to a reflex that is initiated by the spinal cord?
A
Stage 1- Receptor.
B
Stage 2- Sensory neuron.
C
Stage 3- Integration center.
D
Stage 4- Motor Neuron.
E
Stage 5- Effector.
4
concept
Types of Reflex Arcs
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
example
Introduction to Reflex Arcs Example 2
undefinedm
Play a video:
Was this helpful?