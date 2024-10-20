Introduction to Sensory Receptors definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Sensory Receptors Detect stimuli from the environment, linking them to the nervous system.

Sensory Transduction Process of converting a stimulus into an electrical signal for neuron communication.

Central Nervous System Receives signals from sensory receptors via the peripheral nervous system.

Peripheral Nervous System Transmits signals from sensory receptors to the central nervous system.

Stimulus Type Categorization based on the type of stimulus a receptor responds to, like light or sound.

Stimulus Location Refers to the origin of the stimulus, distinguishing between external and internal stimuli.

Receptor Structure Focuses on the physical types of sensory receptors, such as hair follicle receptors.

Hair Follicle Receptors A type of sensory receptor associated with hair follicles.

Tactile Corpuscles Sensory receptors that respond to light touch.

Neurons Cells that communicate signals in the nervous system.

External Stimuli Stimuli originating from the external environment, like sound waves.