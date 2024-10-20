Introduction to Sensory Receptors definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Sensory Receptors definitions
Terms in this set (12)
- Sensory ReceptorsDetect stimuli from the environment, linking them to the nervous system.
- Sensory TransductionProcess of converting a stimulus into an electrical signal for neuron communication.
- Central Nervous SystemReceives signals from sensory receptors via the peripheral nervous system.
- Peripheral Nervous SystemTransmits signals from sensory receptors to the central nervous system.
- Stimulus TypeCategorization based on the type of stimulus a receptor responds to, like light or sound.
- Stimulus LocationRefers to the origin of the stimulus, distinguishing between external and internal stimuli.
- Receptor StructureFocuses on the physical types of sensory receptors, such as hair follicle receptors.
- Hair Follicle ReceptorsA type of sensory receptor associated with hair follicles.
- Tactile CorpusclesSensory receptors that respond to light touch.
- NeuronsCells that communicate signals in the nervous system.
- External StimuliStimuli originating from the external environment, like sound waves.
- Internal StimuliStimuli originating from within the body, like the sensation of fullness.