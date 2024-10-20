Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Sensory Receptors definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Sensory Receptors definitions
1/12
  • Sensory Receptors
    Detect stimuli from the environment, linking them to the nervous system.
  • Sensory Transduction
    Process of converting a stimulus into an electrical signal for neuron communication.
  • Central Nervous System
    Receives signals from sensory receptors via the peripheral nervous system.
  • Peripheral Nervous System
    Transmits signals from sensory receptors to the central nervous system.
  • Stimulus Type
    Categorization based on the type of stimulus a receptor responds to, like light or sound.
  • Stimulus Location
    Refers to the origin of the stimulus, distinguishing between external and internal stimuli.
  • Receptor Structure
    Focuses on the physical types of sensory receptors, such as hair follicle receptors.
  • Hair Follicle Receptors
    A type of sensory receptor associated with hair follicles.
  • Tactile Corpuscles
    Sensory receptors that respond to light touch.
  • Neurons
    Cells that communicate signals in the nervous system.
  • External Stimuli
    Stimuli originating from the external environment, like sound waves.
  • Internal Stimuli
    Stimuli originating from within the body, like the sensation of fullness.