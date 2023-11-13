13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to Sensory Receptors
13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to Sensory Receptors
1
concept
Sensory Receptors
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Introduction to Sensory Receptors Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Owen is a grad student who does research on sensory receptors. When classifying receptors, he organizes them based on if respond to external or internal stimuli. Owen is classifying receptors by:
A
Stimulus type.
B
Stimulus location.
C
Receptor structure.