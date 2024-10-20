Introduction to Sensory Receptors quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Sensory Receptors quiz #2
How does environmental stimulation reach our brain?
Environmental stimulation reaches our brain through sensory receptors that convert stimuli into electrical signals transmitted via the nervous system.Which of the following areas of the body has the largest number of sensory neurons?
The fingertips have the largest number of sensory neurons.To effectively recognize patient cues, what should a healthcare provider focus on?
A healthcare provider should focus on both verbal and nonverbal cues to effectively recognize patient needs.Vibration of which structure directly causes stimulation of hair cells in the spiral organ?
Vibration of the basilar membrane directly causes stimulation of hair cells in the spiral organ.Which of the following describes vertigo? Select all that apply. Options: A sensation of spinning, Loss of balance, Hearing loss, Visual impairment
A sensation of spinning, Loss of balanceWhich component of a neuron receives the signal from a sensory receptor?
The dendrites of a neuron receive the signal from a sensory receptor.Which action by the nurse has the highest priority when caring for a client diagnosed with vertigo?
Ensuring the client's safety by preventing falls is the highest priority when caring for a client with vertigo.What type of receptor detects changes in light?
Photoreceptors detect changes in light.The nurse is performing the Romberg test. Which of the following indicate a normal finding?
A normal finding in the Romberg test is the ability to maintain balance with eyes closed and feet together.What are sensory and motor divisions?
The sensory division transmits sensory information to the central nervous system, while the motor division transmits commands from the central nervous system to muscles and glands.Where is the sensation of touch first processed?
The sensation of touch is first processed in the somatosensory cortex of the brain.Where are sound vibrations turned into neural signals for processing in the brain?
Sound vibrations are turned into neural signals in the cochlea for processing in the brain.Which of the following transmits impulses for coordination and sensory perception?
The cerebellum transmits impulses for coordination and sensory perception.What types of sensations do sensory receptors detect? What is the function of the sensory receptors?
Sensory receptors detect sensations such as light, sound, pressure, and chemicals. Their function is to convert these stimuli into electrical signals for the nervous system.The nurse would use the tuning fork to assess for what?
The nurse would use the tuning fork to assess for hearing loss and bone conduction.As the strength of a stimulus increases, what happens to the frequency of action potentials?
As the strength of a stimulus increases, the frequency of action potentials also increases.Which type of sensory receptor responds to chemicals?
Chemoreceptors respond to chemicals.Which receptor/stimulus pair is correct? Options: Photoreceptor/Pressure, Mechanoreceptor/Light, Thermoreceptor/Temperature, Chemoreceptor/Sound
Thermoreceptor/TemperatureWhich pupil characteristics do healthcare providers assess?
Healthcare providers assess pupil size, shape, and reactivity to light.What type of receptor detects and responds to pressure?
Mechanoreceptors detect and respond to pressure.What type of receptors embedded in the urinary bladder wall initiate the micturition reflex?
Stretch receptors embedded in the urinary bladder wall initiate the micturition reflex.Which type of sensory receptor detects pressure changes in an organ?
Baroreceptors detect pressure changes in an organ.Which of the following is not true of Meissner's corpuscles?
Meissner's corpuscles are not responsible for detecting deep pressure; they detect light touch.Which type of sensory receptor detects temperature changes?
Thermoreceptors detect temperature changes.Choose all that the brain uses to determine the intensity of a stimulus. Options: Frequency of action potentials, Number of activated receptors, Duration of stimulus, Type of stimulus
Frequency of action potentials, Number of activated receptorsWhat would happen to your pupils if it's extremely bright outside?
If it's extremely bright outside, your pupils would constrict to reduce the amount of light entering the eyes.Which type of receptor would respond to changes in the environment?
Exteroceptors respond to changes in the external environment.Which of the following is true of static equilibrium receptors?
Static equilibrium receptors are located in the vestibule of the inner ear and detect head position relative to gravity.Which of the following statements regarding sensory memory are true?
Sensory memory briefly holds sensory information for processing before it is transferred to short-term memory.What specific receptor cells respond to chemicals dissolved in saliva?
Gustatory receptor cells respond to chemicals dissolved in saliva.Which of the following is a sensory receptor? Options: Neuron, Muscle fiber, Photoreceptor, Blood cell
PhotoreceptorWhich of the following is not detected by chemoreceptors in the carotid and aortic bodies? Options: Oxygen levels, Carbon dioxide levels, Blood pressure, pH levels
Blood pressureWhere are receptors for the general senses located?
Receptors for the general senses are located throughout the body, including the skin, muscles, and joints.What stimuli does the vestibular apparatus detect?
The vestibular apparatus detects head movements and position relative to gravity.What type of receptors are located in taste buds?
Chemoreceptors are located in taste buds.What type of sensory receptor responds to light energy?
Photoreceptors respond to light energy.Where are the general senses located?
The general senses are located throughout the body, including the skin, muscles, and joints.Which of the following statements is true of sensory memory?
Sensory memory holds sensory information for a very short duration, typically less than a second.Which letter indicates a specialized sensory receptor?
A specialized sensory receptor is indicated by the letter that corresponds to a specific type of receptor, such as 'P' for photoreceptor.What category of sensory receptor provides information about the external environment?
Exteroceptors provide information about the external environment.