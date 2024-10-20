Introduction to Sensory Receptors quiz #4 Flashcards

Which of the following include chemoreceptor senses? Options: Vision, Hearing, Taste, Smell
Taste, Smell
The superior colliculi initiate eye and head movements in response to which type of stimuli?
The superior colliculi initiate eye and head movements in response to visual stimuli.
How is stimulus intensity coded for by sensory neurons?
Stimulus intensity is coded by the frequency of action potentials and the number of activated receptors.
Which of the following do not play a role in the sensory detection of equilibrium? Options: Semicircular canals, Cochlea, Utricle, Saccule
Cochlea
Which type of receptor detects sound?
Mechanoreceptors, specifically hair cells in the cochlea, detect sound.
What two ways do sensory receptors respond to stimuli?
Sensory receptors respond to stimuli by generating receptor potentials and converting them into action potentials.
Which of the following would be detected by thermoreceptors? Options: Light, Sound, Pressure, Temperature
Temperature
What type of chemoreceptor is responsible for our sense of smell?
Olfactory receptors are chemoreceptors responsible for our sense of smell.
Which of the following receptors enable balance and movement?
The vestibular receptors, including the semicircular canals and otolith organs, enable balance and movement.
What is detected by chemoreceptors?
Chemoreceptors detect chemical changes, such as those in taste and smell.
What information does the brain use to determine the intensity of a stimulus? Check all that apply. Options: Frequency of action potentials, Number of activated receptors, Duration of stimulus, Type of stimulus
Frequency of action potentials, Number of activated receptors
Where are baroreceptors found?
Baroreceptors are found in the carotid sinus and aortic arch.
Which of these is the sensory receptor for vision?
Photoreceptors, specifically rods and cones, are the sensory receptors for vision.
Which of these is a deep pressure receptor?
Pacinian corpuscles are deep pressure receptors.
Which of the following cranial nerves is purely sensory? Options: Olfactory nerve, Facial nerve, Vagus nerve, Hypoglossal nerve
Olfactory nerve
Which of the following is true of sensory receptors?
Sensory receptors are specialized to detect specific types of stimuli and convert them into electrical signals.
Which of the following contains chemoreceptors? Options: Skin, Muscles, Taste buds, Bones
Taste buds
What structures receive input from sensory receptors in the nose?
The olfactory bulb receives input from sensory receptors in the nose.
Which of the following terms best describes human perception? Options: Objective, Subjective, Quantitative, Mechanical
Subjective
Which of the following characteristics is not true about receptive fields? Options: They vary in size, They are uniform in sensitivity, They can overlap, They determine spatial resolution
They are uniform in sensitivity
Which three of these senses rely on mechanoreceptors? Options: Vision, Hearing, Touch, Smell, Balance
Hearing, Touch, Balance
Which of the cranial nerves below is purely sensory? Options: Optic nerve, Trigeminal nerve, Glossopharyngeal nerve, Accessory nerve
Optic nerve
Which method is most appropriate to use when checking an infant for responsiveness?
Gently tapping the infant's foot or calling their name is appropriate for checking responsiveness.
Which of the following types of sensory receptors is not related to touch? Options: Meissner's corpuscles, Pacinian corpuscles, Photoreceptors, Merkel cells
Photoreceptors
What type of receptor is found in the smooth muscle of organs?
Stretch receptors are found in the smooth muscle of organs.
Which nerve fibers react to heat?
Thermoreceptive nerve fibers react to heat.
Which type of receptors sense pressure and touch?
Mechanoreceptors sense pressure and touch.
What do chemoreceptors found in the body and vascular system measure?
Chemoreceptors measure chemical changes, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, and pH in the body and vascular system.
Which of the following are considered sensory receptors? Options: Neurons, Photoreceptors, Muscle fibers, Blood cells
Photoreceptors
Most receptors of the special senses are classified as which of the following types? Options: Mechanoreceptors, Chemoreceptors, Photoreceptors, Thermoreceptors