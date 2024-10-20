Introduction to Sensory Receptors quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Sensory Receptors quiz #4

Introduction to Sensory Receptors quiz #4
  • Which of the following include chemoreceptor senses? Options: Vision, Hearing, Taste, Smell
    Taste, Smell
  • The superior colliculi initiate eye and head movements in response to which type of stimuli?
    The superior colliculi initiate eye and head movements in response to visual stimuli.
  • How is stimulus intensity coded for by sensory neurons?
    Stimulus intensity is coded by the frequency of action potentials and the number of activated receptors.
  • Which of the following do not play a role in the sensory detection of equilibrium? Options: Semicircular canals, Cochlea, Utricle, Saccule
    Cochlea
  • Which type of receptor detects sound?
    Mechanoreceptors, specifically hair cells in the cochlea, detect sound.
  • What two ways do sensory receptors respond to stimuli?
    Sensory receptors respond to stimuli by generating receptor potentials and converting them into action potentials.
  • Which of the following would be detected by thermoreceptors? Options: Light, Sound, Pressure, Temperature
    Temperature
  • What type of chemoreceptor is responsible for our sense of smell?
    Olfactory receptors are chemoreceptors responsible for our sense of smell.
  • Which of the following receptors enable balance and movement?
    The vestibular receptors, including the semicircular canals and otolith organs, enable balance and movement.
  • What is detected by chemoreceptors?
    Chemoreceptors detect chemical changes, such as those in taste and smell.
  • What information does the brain use to determine the intensity of a stimulus? Check all that apply. Options: Frequency of action potentials, Number of activated receptors, Duration of stimulus, Type of stimulus
    Frequency of action potentials, Number of activated receptors
  • Where are baroreceptors found?
    Baroreceptors are found in the carotid sinus and aortic arch.
  • Which of these is the sensory receptor for vision?
    Photoreceptors, specifically rods and cones, are the sensory receptors for vision.
  • Which of these is a deep pressure receptor?
    Pacinian corpuscles are deep pressure receptors.
  • Which of the following cranial nerves is purely sensory? Options: Olfactory nerve, Facial nerve, Vagus nerve, Hypoglossal nerve
    Olfactory nerve
  • Which of the following is true of sensory receptors?
    Sensory receptors are specialized to detect specific types of stimuli and convert them into electrical signals.
  • Which of the following contains chemoreceptors? Options: Skin, Muscles, Taste buds, Bones
    Taste buds
  • What structures receive input from sensory receptors in the nose?
    The olfactory bulb receives input from sensory receptors in the nose.
  • Which of the following terms best describes human perception? Options: Objective, Subjective, Quantitative, Mechanical
    Subjective
  • Which of the following characteristics is not true about receptive fields? Options: They vary in size, They are uniform in sensitivity, They can overlap, They determine spatial resolution
    They are uniform in sensitivity
  • Which three of these senses rely on mechanoreceptors? Options: Vision, Hearing, Touch, Smell, Balance
    Hearing, Touch, Balance
  • Which of the cranial nerves below is purely sensory? Options: Optic nerve, Trigeminal nerve, Glossopharyngeal nerve, Accessory nerve
    Optic nerve
  • Which method is most appropriate to use when checking an infant for responsiveness?
    Gently tapping the infant's foot or calling their name is appropriate for checking responsiveness.
  • Which of the following types of sensory receptors is not related to touch? Options: Meissner's corpuscles, Pacinian corpuscles, Photoreceptors, Merkel cells
    Photoreceptors
  • What type of receptor is found in the smooth muscle of organs?
    Stretch receptors are found in the smooth muscle of organs.
  • Which nerve fibers react to heat?
    Thermoreceptive nerve fibers react to heat.
  • Which type of receptors sense pressure and touch?
    Mechanoreceptors sense pressure and touch.
  • What do chemoreceptors found in the body and vascular system measure?
    Chemoreceptors measure chemical changes, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, and pH in the body and vascular system.
  • Which of the following are considered sensory receptors? Options: Neurons, Photoreceptors, Muscle fibers, Blood cells
    Photoreceptors
  • Most receptors of the special senses are classified as which of the following types? Options: Mechanoreceptors, Chemoreceptors, Photoreceptors, Thermoreceptors
    Photoreceptors