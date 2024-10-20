Introduction to Special Senses definitions Flashcards

- General sensesSenses distributed throughout the body, including temperature, pain, and pressure.
- Special sensesSenses located in specific organs in the head, including vision, smell, taste, hearing, and equilibrium.
- VisionThe sense that measures electromagnetic radiation, perceived as brightness and color.
- Olfactory epitheliumTissue in the nasal cavity responsible for detecting chemical properties perceived as odors.
- GustationThe sense of taste, detecting chemical properties of food as sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami.
- CochleaA spiral-shaped organ in the ear that detects pressure waves, perceived as sound.
- EquilibriumThe sense that measures movement and gravity, helping determine orientation and balance.
- Electromagnetic radiationEnergy waves, including light, that are detected by the eyes for vision.
- Olfactory bulbA brain structure connected to the olfactory epithelium, processing smell information.
- Taste budsSensory organs on the tongue that detect the five basic tastes.
- Semicircular canalsStructures in the inner ear involved in detecting rotational movement for balance.
- VestibulePart of the inner ear that helps sense linear movement and gravity for balance.
- BrightnessThe intensity of electromagnetic radiation perceived by the eyes.
- ColorA perception based on the wavelength of light entering the eyes.
- Pressure wavesVibrations in the air detected by the ear, perceived as sound.