Introduction to Special Senses definitions Flashcards

General senses Senses distributed throughout the body, including temperature, pain, and pressure.

Special senses Senses located in specific organs in the head, including vision, smell, taste, hearing, and equilibrium.

Vision The sense that measures electromagnetic radiation, perceived as brightness and color.

Olfactory epithelium Tissue in the nasal cavity responsible for detecting chemical properties perceived as odors.

Gustation The sense of taste, detecting chemical properties of food as sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami.

Cochlea A spiral-shaped organ in the ear that detects pressure waves, perceived as sound.

Equilibrium The sense that measures movement and gravity, helping determine orientation and balance.

Electromagnetic radiation Energy waves, including light, that are detected by the eyes for vision.

Olfactory bulb A brain structure connected to the olfactory epithelium, processing smell information.

Taste buds Sensory organs on the tongue that detect the five basic tastes.

Semicircular canals Structures in the inner ear involved in detecting rotational movement for balance.

Vestibule Part of the inner ear that helps sense linear movement and gravity for balance.

Brightness The intensity of electromagnetic radiation perceived by the eyes.

Color A perception based on the wavelength of light entering the eyes.