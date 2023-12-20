15. The Special Senses
Introduction to Special Senses
15. The Special Senses
Introduction to Special Senses
1
concept
Special Senses
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Introduction to Special Senses Example 1
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
What is the difference between special senses and general senses?
A
Special senses use action potentials, while general senses use graded potentials.
B
Special senses are located in special sense organs, while general senses are distributed throughout the body.
C
General senses include sight, taste, and equilibrium; special senses include pressure, temperature, and pain.
D
The receptors for general senses are receptor cells, while special senses use modified nerve endings.
4
ProblemProblem
Which of the following correctly matches the sense to the type of stimulus it measures in the environment?
A
Electromagnetic radiation: Smell.
B
Pressure waves traveling through a fluid: Hearing.
C
Chemical properties of gasses dissolved in a liquid: Equilibrium.
D
Movement and gravity: Sight.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Introduction to Special Senses