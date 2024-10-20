Introduction to Special Senses quiz #1 Flashcards

Which structure of the external ear collects sound waves?
The pinna (auricle) collects sound waves.
The lobe that contains the primary visual center of the brain is which of the following? A) Frontal lobe B) Parietal lobe C) Occipital lobe D) Temporal lobe
C) Occipital lobe
Which of the following statements regarding the vitreous humor is correct? A) It is located in the anterior chamber of the eye B) It helps maintain the shape of the eye C) It is continuously replaced D) It is responsible for focusing light on the retina
B) It helps maintain the shape of the eye
In which of the following lobes of the cortex would you find the primary visual cortex? A) Frontal lobe B) Parietal lobe C) Occipital lobe D) Temporal lobe
C) Occipital lobe
Which manifestation is most problematic for the client diagnosed with Ménière's disease? A) Hearing loss B) Tinnitus C) Vertigo D) Ear fullness
C) Vertigo
Which symptoms may a client with Ménière's disease report before an attack? A) Increased appetite B) Sudden hearing improvement C) Ear fullness and tinnitus D) Enhanced vision
C) Ear fullness and tinnitus
The client is having a Weber test. During a Weber test, where is the tuning fork placed?
The tuning fork is placed on the center of the forehead.
In what lobe is the sensory area for vision located?
The sensory area for vision is located in the occipital lobe.
What is the nictitating membrane?
The nictitating membrane is a transparent or translucent third eyelid found in some animals, not humans.
Which action by the nurse is consistent with the Rinne test?
The nurse places the tuning fork on the mastoid process and then near the ear canal.
Which lobe contains the primary visual cortex?
The occipital lobe contains the primary visual cortex.
Which tool is needed to perform the Weber test and the Rinne test?
A tuning fork is needed to perform both the Weber and Rinne tests.
What type of cell is found between the photoreceptors and bipolar cells?
Horizontal cells are found between the photoreceptors and bipolar cells.
A nurse is performing an eye examination. Which question would not be included in the examination? A) Do you experience any vision changes? B) Do you have any hearing difficulties? C) Have you noticed any eye redness? D) Do you wear glasses or contact lenses?
B) Do you have any hearing difficulties?
What happens to the hair cells when the basilar membrane vibrates?
When the basilar membrane vibrates, the hair cells bend, leading to the generation of nerve impulses.
Which assessment is the ophthalmoscope used for?
The ophthalmoscope is used for examining the interior structures of the eye, such as the retina.
During close vision, what happens to the lens of the eye?
During close vision, the lens becomes more rounded to focus light on the retina.
Which of the following structures is not part of the external ear? A) Pinna B) Tympanic membrane C) Auditory canal D) Cochlea
D) Cochlea
Which accessory eye structure is not correctly matched with one of its functions? A) Eyelids - protect the eye B) Lacrimal glands - produce tears C) Conjunctiva - covers the sclera D) Iris - focuses light on the retina
D) Iris - focuses light on the retina
Which of the following is not a type of taste bud? A) Sweet B) Sour C) Salty D) Spicy
D) Spicy
Where is the olfactory epithelium located?
The olfactory epithelium is located in the upper part of the nasal cavity.
The nurse is planning to assess a client’s near vision. Which technique should be used?
The nurse should use a near vision chart, such as a Jaeger chart, to assess near vision.
What are the functions of the auditory ossicles?
The auditory ossicles transmit and amplify sound vibrations from the tympanic membrane to the inner ear.
What is the fovea centralis?
The fovea centralis is a small pit in the retina responsible for sharp central vision.
How does the pinna help transfer sounds from the ear to the brain?
The pinna collects sound waves and directs them into the auditory canal towards the tympanic membrane.
What is the gateway from the outer ear to the middle ear?
The tympanic membrane (eardrum) is the gateway from the outer ear to the middle ear.
Which of the following statements about photoreception is true? A) Rods are responsible for color vision B) Cones are more sensitive to light than rods C) Rods function well in dim light D) Cones are responsible for peripheral vision
C) Rods function well in dim light
Which medication causes the pupil to constrict?
Pilocarpine is a medication that causes the pupil to constrict.
Which of the following structures functions in directing sound waves into the ear? A) Cochlea B) Tympanic membrane C) Pinna D) Auditory ossicles
C) Pinna
What is the function of the auditory ossicles?
The auditory ossicles transmit and amplify sound vibrations from the tympanic membrane to the inner ear.
Where is the tuning fork placed when the Weber test is performed?
The tuning fork is placed on the center of the forehead during the Weber test.
Which 2 special senses use chemoreceptors?
Smell and taste use chemoreceptors.
What is the name of the structure located inside the cochlea that contains auditory receptors?
The organ of Corti contains auditory receptors inside the cochlea.
Which of the following is not one of the special senses? A) Vision B) Smell C) Taste D) Touch
D) Touch
Which cochlear hair cells are stimulated by high-frequency sounds?
Hair cells near the base of the cochlea are stimulated by high-frequency sounds.
A medication with ototoxic side effects may cause which of the following conditions? A) Vision loss B) Hearing loss C) Taste alteration D) Smell impairment
B) Hearing loss
Where is the blind spot located in humans?
The blind spot is located where the optic nerve exits the retina.
Which of the following is true about the blind spot in the eye? A) It contains photoreceptors B) It is located in the fovea centralis C) It lacks photoreceptors D) It is responsible for sharp vision
C) It lacks photoreceptors
Where is the tectorial membrane located?
The tectorial membrane is located in the cochlea, above the hair cells.
Which of these is not found in the olfactory epithelium? A) Olfactory receptor cells B) Supporting cells C) Basal cells D) Rod cells